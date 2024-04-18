Move over Bollywood, audio shows start entering the coveted '100 Crores Club'





“To see a girl”, a fictional drama on FM pocket amassed an income of 150 crores

on amassed an income of 150 crores Another audio show on the same platform, 'Insta Millionaire', was the first audio hit to cross 100 crores in revenue.

In a recent financing cycle startup Pocket FM raised $103 million in biggest deals of 2024 so far The last few years have been difficult for India's flagship entertainment industry, Bollywood! Very few films have managed to break the shackles and rake in hundreds of millions of dollars, while many films involving the biggest stars have performed below expectations. During such a dark time for the entertainment industry, a neglected content format began to gain attention: audio. watch . THE audio series platform Pocket FM revealed this week that two of its popular shows, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To' and 'Insta Millionaire', have crossed the milestone of generating over 100 crores in audience revenue. These shows were regularly ranked among the top 10 series on Pocket FM. 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To' is a fictional drama centered around Anika, who undertakes a journey back to her hometown, Manali, accompanied by her daughter, in search of her missing twin. The series depicts the trials and triumphs of the protagonist. The show generated a revenue of 150 crores. In India, the series is available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, while it has been completely reinvented for the general American audience under the title “Saving Nora”. In total, it has garnered over 500 million streams. Earlier, 'Insta Millionaire' became the first audio hit to cross Rs 100 crore in revenue on Pocket FM. It delves into the transformational journey of Laxman aka Lucky from a humble individual to a millionaire on the night his heart is broken by his girlfriend. As fortune smiles upon him, Lucky finds himself grappling with new responsibilities. The series has garnered 1.3 billion streams across various languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, generating gross revenues of over 120 crores. Suyog Gothi, Vice President and Country Head, Pocket FM, India, said, “By seamlessly merging storytelling with the power of audio, we deliver an immersive experience that brings blockbusters to life in audio form. » Pocket FM has introduced an innovative revenue model through its distinctive microtransaction system. This new approach moves away from traditional monthly or annual subscription fees. Although users can access daily free episodes on the platform, they have the option to purchase coin packs to unlock additional content. This system offers users flexibility and choice while allowing Pocket FM to monitor the revenue generated by each series. In a recent Series D funding round, the audio entertainment platform raised $103 million led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, making it one of the largest fundraising rounds in the world. year to date. With the latest funding round, the total funding raised by Pocket FM is just under $200 million. The new funding was aimed at global expansion into the United States, Europe and Latin America markets.

