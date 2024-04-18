Ibrahim Ali Khan to romance 2 Bollywood beauties soon





Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon join his sister Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood as he gears up for his debut film. The Starkid is all set to enter the Hindi film industry with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in which he worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar. Iggy is now set to make her acting debut with Sarzameen, which was reportedly already wrapped last year. And now we have an interesting update about his upcoming film. Ibrahim Ali Khan's new Bollywood film Ibrahim is set to star in his second film project, which will see him teaming up with actress Janhvi Kapoor, according to Hindustan Times. The film will also feature actor Mahima Makwana in a major role alongside Ibrahim and Janhvi. According to a source cited by HT, Ibrahim, Janhvi and Mahima have signed up for a romantic film together. The film's script and casting have been completed, it will move on to other parts of pre-production soon and then filming will begin next year. Ibrahim, Janhvi and Mahima (Instagram) The film will be co-produced by Maddock and Dharma and will be released theatrically. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to have an exciting year in terms of work. She has four films lined up with Ram Charan, Suriya and Varun Dhawan respectively. She will also make her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara. Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Kajol in Sarzameen, a Karan Johar production. He has also been cast alongside Khushi Kapoor in an upcoming romantic comedy; however, this film will be released directly on a digital platform rather than in theaters. More details about the film are awaited.

