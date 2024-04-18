Star Wars actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to his wife Samantha, who died aged 53.









British actor Warwick Davis has paid tribute to his wife Samantha after her death at the age of 53. Warwick Davis, best known for his appearances in the Harry Potter and Star Wars films, said in a statement Wednesday: My wife and soul mate, my best friend. Devoted mother, My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and a strong supporter of everything I did in my career has passed away. She instilled such confidence in me. With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a superpower, he added in the statement posted on the website of entertainment company Lucasfilm. She died on March 24, according to the release. His passing left a huge void in our family lives. I miss his hugs, he said. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life, she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes. She always lived her best life. Although the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so lucky to have been able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years, Warwick Davis added in the press release. Samantha Davis was also an actress and the couple both appeared in the 1988 film Willow, marrying three years later. Warwick Davis marked the couple's 32nd wedding anniversary with a job on X in June, writing: I am so grateful to have spent the past 32 wonderful years with my best friend and soul mate. In 2012, the couple co-founded the charity Little People UK, which aims to provide friendship and support to people with dwarfism, their families and friends, and to help build positive futures for these people, according to its website . The charity said in a job on . The couple had two children, Annabelle and Harrison, who also paid tribute to him. Mom is our best friend and we are honored to have received a love like hers, they said in the same press release as their father. His love and happiness have carried us through our lives and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her. Annabelle Davis followed in her parents' footsteps by starring in TV series Hollyoaks and The Dumping Ground.

