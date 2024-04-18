'Harry Potter' actor Warwick Davis mourns the death of his wife, who appeared with him in the franchise's final film





Warwick Davis, the actor who played the beloved Professor Flitwick in the film “Harry Potter” film franchise, mourns the death of his wife and colleague Samantha Davis, who starred alongside him in the series and more. Samantha Davis, her husband's “favorite human”, has died at the age of 53 March 24, CBS News partner BBC reported. In a statement Published by Lucasfilm Ltd., Warwick Davis said his wife was his “most trusted confidante” and that her death “left a huge void in our family lives.” “I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the bright side of life. She had a bad sense of humor and was always laughing at my bad jokes,” he said. “…She was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a real listening ear.” The couple met on the set of the film “Willow” in 1988 and married three years later. They worked together on several projects over the years, including “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” in which she played a goblin. “She instilled such confidence in me. With her by my side, I was sure I could accomplish anything. It was like having a superpower,” Warwick Davis said. “Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz, no 'Willow' series. No 'Idiot Abroad Series 3.'” (L to R) Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis and Annabelle Davis attend the premiere of Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's new series “Willow” at Regency Village Theater on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The couple also founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 to serve as a resource for people with dwarfism. In a statement, the charity announced his death on Thursday, saying: “His passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched.” “We know this is going to be a huge loss for everyone and we want you to know we will be here to support you,” the association said on social media. Lucasfilm Ltd., the production company responsible for “Willow” and “Star Wars“, the latter in which Warwick Davis also starred, said Samantha was “a beloved member of the Lucasfilm community.” CBS News has not confirmed his cause of death. Warwick Davis said his wife's mobility had deteriorated in recent years, although “she was determined that it would not impact her quality of life or limit what she did and was able to accomplish.” “. “Even though the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so lucky to have been able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years,” he said. The couple's children, Annabelle and Harrison Davis, also released a statement, calling their mother “the kindest, most inspiring and loving mom we could ask for.” “No matter the time or place, she was there to answer our silly questions, tell us what to do, and listen to us when we needed,” they said. “…Her love and happiness have carried us throughout our lives and will be what will carry us forward from now on. Everything we do, we do for her.” More



Li Cohen Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending content editor for CBS News.

