Austin choreographer brings Bollywood fusion to multicultural weddings

Anyone who has tried to create their own choreography knows that each minute of performance seems to last a lifetime and that most Bollywood dances aren't really short. What bride needs extra hours of work in her planning? This is where Prayrana “Pray” Sharma comes in.

This shimmering and vivacious choreographer gets Austinites moving in a variety of Bollywood fusion styles. It's not just meticulous, dynamic hand claps and sweeps of the traditional style, but a more pop flavor and “booty shaking” in some performances, or a grounded, Arabic influence in others .

No matter the style, people in the Austin area stop by Swing with prayer to move. Many of them dance for fun, but others come for a range of wedding needs, from sangeet ceremonies (a unification of the family before marriage), to first dances, to the more well-known and regularly viral. A YouTube must-have: group dances for wedding parties and friends.

These super personal performances could really sound like anything, especially so far from South Asia, where most of the traditions originate. Sharma takes into account a range of factors to personalize the performance and ensure dancers have fun practicing a crucial point for rapid learning.

“When I work with the bride and groom, I feel like I bring out their love for each other through the movement of the dance,” Sharma explains in an email to CultureMap. “I carefully study the couple's personality, dance preferences, room size, cultural elements (as some weddings are cross-cultural), and the overall theme of the wedding.”

A couple puts Sharma's choreography into action at their wedding. Photo courtesy of Sway with Pray

The list goes on: wedding attire, available space, rehearsal schedule constraints, and more. Of course, some of the most important considerations are skill level and confidence, and there are a number of ways to encourage new dancers that aren't limited to flattery until confidence floats in the air. broken. Although Sharma works to normalize different body types and build self-confidence, she insists she won't emphasize moves that simply don't flatter dancers.

Sharma offers places to look while he plays, “safe zones” to stay in within the group, and even some thoughts to focus on. No one is too inexperienced or too late in life for this to work; In fact, one of her favorite projects was with a group of brand-new dancers in their late 50s to early 70s, secretly learning how to surprise the bride.

“They had never danced before and they gave me a few months to teach them,” says Sharma. “They always showered me with respect and compliments on the dance: how easily I did it, how graceful they turned out to be, how much they enjoyed this time together. And this dance they did s turned out flawless. so coordinated and so beautiful.

The months can be a bit long and this process can be shortened with daily practice at home. But a shorter process might actually make some dancers nostalgic about not spending more time together. Sharma brought groups of friends together on international video calls and even sat at the family table on the wedding day. It's less about successfully completing the steps and more about delving deeper into things together.

“In my role, I strive to get dancers to shed their self-consciousness and recognize that dance is an expression of inner joy,” says Sharma. “What really matters is their feelings about themselves. I try to make them comfortable with me first, then slowly open them up to love and trust in themselves.”

If all goes well and these new dancers want to continue, Sharma points out that there are plenty of opportunities to continue, both in his classes and in Austin in general. In an article shared by numerous publications, the Associated Press laid out some of the factors that make 2023 one of the biggest dates in Bollywood. the best of all time. The industry raised $1.3 billion. Actor Dev Patel is one of America's favorite leading men this year with his Bollywood tinged first film, Monkey man.

“There is a significant Bollywood fan base in the United States, and from my observations on social media, it is evident that Bollywood-themed events have been gaining momentum in recent years,” says Sharma . “If you love Bollywood dancing, keep an eye out for entertainment opportunities that feature or are open to incorporating Bollywood song and dance sequences into their events. And don't forget to dance these moves at dance parties Bollywood DJs happening all over the city.

More information about Sway with Pray's wedding choreography offerings is available at swaywithpray.com.