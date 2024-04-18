Actor + paid extras wanted for intense feature film in Minnesota





A feature film is being produced in Minnesota and surrounding communities with an intense plot aimed at solving a crime. While most roles have been filled, producers reached out this week saying a key role had yet to be cast and that background extras would soon be needed on set. According to In the wingsThe thriller “Fatal Photos” is directed by Logan Giese and will be distributed by Title One Films. The plot and casting of “Fatal Photos” Here's the official blurb for the film: “When a woman realizes she's taken a photo of an attempted murder, she must use the clues in the image to solve the crime – before she becomes the next victim. “ When the project was first announced, the following roles were assigned, with each actor being paid up to $216 per day: April Sullivan – Lead. Female. 27-32

Susie Sullivan – Support. Female. 18-25

Jackie Johnson – Support. Female. 35-45

Detective Decker – In support. Female. 30-40

Adam Durant – Support. Male. 30-40

John Johnson – Manager. 40-60

Dr. Charles Sampson – Sustaining. 40-50 Based on a recently launched casting call on social networks, it appears that all the roles have been cast, with the possible exception of Dr. Charles Sampson, and that background extras will soon be needed as well. The casting call indicates that the role of “Hospital Doctor” has yet to be cast. If this is Dr. Charles Sampson's role, it sounds juicy. His character description states: “Charles is the best and worst of therapists, specializing in the radical therapeutic technique, auto-suggestion. Although he makes his patients feel like they really matter, it's a cold and cunning sociopath.” Where will filming take place and how can you be part of the film? Anyone interested in participating in the film should email their contact information, current photo (unfiltered) and availability schedule to: [email protected]. These are paid, non-union positions. SEE NOW: America's 'Least Trusted' Restaurant Chain Has 84 Locations in Minnesota While the majority of the film is being produced in Duluth, Minnesota, the recent casting was for filming that would take place Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28 at Northwoods Technical College, located at 600 N 21st Street in Superior, Wisconsin. . Glaring Continuity Errors in Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most egregious continuity errors from popular TV series. Gallery credit: Stacker CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://b105country.com/actor-paid-extras-wanted-for-intense-feature-film-in-duluth-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos