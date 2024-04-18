Warwick Davis: Samantha, Wife of Harry Potter and Star Wars Actors, Dies at Age 53





Samantha Davis, the wife of Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Warwick Davis, has died at the age of 53. Warwick shared the news in a statement, revealing his wife of 32 years, whom he met on the set of Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy film willow died on March 24. Samantha, who also featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011), alongside Warwick, was the co-founder of the dwarfism charity Little People UK. Warwick, 54, said Samantha's death had left a huge void in our family lives in a statement to the BBC, adding: I miss her hugs. THE Life is too short actor, who also hosted ITV game shows Celebrity Seats And Defensible described Samantha as his most trusted confidante and a strong supporter of everything I have done in my career, and praised her as a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a bad sense of humor and always made fun of my bad jokes. Their two children together, Annabelle and Harrison, also paid tribute to their mother, saying: Her love and happiness have carried us through our lives. Mom is our best friend and we are honored to have received a love like hers. Samantha featured in the 2014 series, Weekend Getaways with Warwick Davis which was hosted by the star and saw him traveling around Britain with his family. In an interview with People In 2022, Warwick spoke about the heartbreak he and Samantha experienced after their first son died shortly after his birth due to complications related to the dwarfism genes he inherited from both his parents. Warwick Davis married his wife Samantha in 1991 after meeting on the set of the 1988 film Willow. ( Getty Images ) He told the American media: I think it brings you closer, or something like that. But it's an experience I wouldn't wish on anyone. It's devastating. A few years later, they experienced even more heartbreak when Samantha miscarried their second child. They then welcomed their daughter Annabelle and son Harrison, with Warwick saying the couple loved their children all the more because they were here with us. Annabelle, 27, followed in her parents' footsteps by starring in CBBC. The dump and the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. Warwick starred as the titular hero Willow Ufgood in the original 1988 film willow and reprized the role for the 2022 reboot. Warwick Davis says wife Samantha's death 'left a huge void in his family's life' ( Getty Images for Disney ) He has also played several characters in the Star Wars film series. Samantha and Warwick co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help people with dwarfism and their families.

