Bulldog Days gives future Yalies a taste of college life
Earlier this week, more than a thousand prospective students visited the university's campus to get a glimpse of Elm City University.
Alina Vaidya Mahadevan
Chloe Edwards, photography editor
Starting Monday, April 15, a new generation of prospective Yalies took to campus for Bulldog Days, a three-day event in which recently admitted high school seniors explore Yales campus and get to know their classmates potential. Old Campus featured a larger-than-life bulldog, stacks of pizza boxes destined for the annual New Haven Pizza Party and more. 1,300 recent admissions.
From the time Prefrosh arrived on Monday until they left on Wednesday, April 17, they discovered much of Yales offerings. On Tuesday afternoon, they had the opportunity to attend an academic fair and after-school bazaar to better understand the breadth and depth of the University's student communities. Prefrosh also had the chance to attend classes, ranging from large lectures to intimate seminars, giving them an idea of what a classroom at Yale would be like.
On Monday evening, prospective students were treated to a dessert reception in Commons, which eventually turned into a party to celebrate the potential arrival of a batch of Yalies. Tuesday evening entertainment included an At Home at Yale event at the Shubert Theater, featuring an array of student groups, from acapella group Shades of Yale and Latin Dance Team Sabrosura, to Yale Jashan Bhangra.
Yale cannot be described with a single textbook definition, it represents many things at once. The complex layering of community, social life and academics has been so refreshing, infused with a deep sense of belonging that I've never felt before, said Natalia Armas, 28, who has been engaged since her match with Yale via Questbridge in December. I took a photo in the dark and now see I hit it on the spot.
Armas said Bulldog Days got her excited about what Yale had to offer.
During the college fair, she visited almost every table, mentioning that it taught her not only about the different groups, but also about herself.
I walked into the lounge certain of my interest in PE&E and political science, but came out with flyers from the Latin American Studies and Spanish departments, Armas said.
Given her Mexican background, she visited La Casa Cultural, Yale's Latin cultural center, which she said allowed her to reconnect with her roots and look forward to another community on campus.
They welcomed everyone, embracing a diversity that is much more than nominal, and I really loved that, noted Jenna Jiang, who said she had not yet committed.
Jiang visited the Chinese-American and Korean-American student associations during his visit.
Bryant Pranboonpluk, 28, who pledged two days before the events, Armas and Jiang all spoke about the breadth of extracurricular opportunities at Yale and how they differed from those offered at the public schools they attended .
Coming from a rural town in an underfunded district, I hadn't been exposed to extracurricular activities like debates, mock trials, my school didn't even have a newspaper! The after-school fair really showed me that if I want to pursue my interests here, I can, Jiang said.
To provide an authentic representation of the Yale experience, during Bulldog Days, admitted students were greeted by current students. Jiang slept on the couch of a friend who lives in Durfee Hall, while Armas was randomly paired with a student from Pierson and Pranboonpluk with someone from Branford. All three spoke fondly of their hosts' willingness to welcome them, with Pranboonpluk calling his accommodation incredible and beyond all expectations.
Yale checked all the boxes, boxes I didn't even know I had, Pranboonpluk said. It far exceeded all my expectations, and being here for Bulldog Days only reinforced that I made the right decision in committing to Yale.
Bulldog Saturday, an opportunity for admitted students to tour the College alongside their families, will take place this weekend, the same day as the last Yale Corporation meeting of the school year.
