Beyond butter chicken and sambhar, how Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoors 2 States woke up to Indian parents | Bollywood News





In India, parents are not just our parents, and when I say that, I don’t mean that they are our best friends.” They are incessant providers of unsolicited advice, fierce matchmakers, and devout believers in the mystical powers of Don't argue or worse, wake up early. Gifted with a superpower that allows them to go from benign Dr. Jekyll to fearsome Mr. Hydes at the mere mention of a love marriage, they insist that the solution to every problem lies in either becoming an engineer , or in marriage (preferably both). They spare no effort to ensure that their offspring follow the golden rule. what will the newspaper say? (What will people say?).” This is true in the case of most families.

Bollywood has a long tradition of depicting Indian parents as bastions of tradition and cultural values. They are often presented as devoted characters, whose rigid ideologies may conflict with their children's modern outlook, but are ultimately grounded in love and concern. This romanticized representation is often used as a narrative tool to emphasize the importance of family unity and defend the sanctity of parental authority, thereby protecting Indian parents from harsher criticism. But Abhishek Varman's 2014 film 2 States was a breath of fresh air, humorously taking on parents who refuse to grow up or refuse to see their children grow up.

Bollywood loves a good love story, but often the path to happily ever after is paved with parental disapproval. 2 States takes a refreshing approach, ditching saccharine stereotypes and diving into the hilarious and frustrating realities of Indian parents grappling with love across cultures. The film highlights the complex expectations Indian parents have regarding their children's love lives and careers. Forget newly arranged marriages, Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) face obstacles because they are Punjabi and Tamilian respectively, a clash that extends beyond culture to encompass food, the music and even the complexion! Adapted from the autobiographical novel by Chetan Bhagats, Varman uses humor brilliantly. We see Amrita Singh playing a Punjabi mother (Kavita Malhotra) showing resistance to accepting a Madrasi girl, and Ananya's South Indian parents (played by Revathi and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam) frowning. eyebrows at the loud Punjabi ways. 2 States isn't afraid to get real. When Arjun's character asks Alia, who is upset by her mother's behavior, We love ourselves. Isn't that enough? (We love each other, isn’t that enough?),” ​​she replies, it was never enough (Love alone is never enough), before she storms off. Her four-word response leaves enough room for the audience to see the impact their parents had on their relationship. So when Krish of Arjun says: Here in Hindustan we do not take four steps and it should be done. The girl’s family should love the boy…and the boy’s family should see the boy…. (In India, marriage should have four additional steps.) pheras. The groom's family must love the bride's family and vice versa), we felt it. And why not? Wooing the partner is not enough, if you want to marry your girlfriend/boyfriend, you have to woo their families too. The film shows parents prioritizing cultural purity and tradition over the happiness of their children. Ananya's parents, who sent her to study far away, turn around and reject Krish only because he is not a Tam Brahm. Krish's mother, who seemingly defied tradition by marrying his father from a different caste, becomes the biggest obstacle to her son's cross-cultural love. The film is a more nuanced vision than the usual East-West clashes. This deeply resonated with Indian audiences who recognized the quirks and anxieties of their own families. 2 States isn't the only film to explore these themes. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sees Amitabh Bachchan as a loyal patriarch who disowns his son (Shah Rukh Khan) for marrying against his wishes. However, it ultimately highlights the importance of family unity and parental love when the father finally accepts his daughter-in-law and reunites with his son. Similarly, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge features Amrish Puri as a conservative father who arranged his daughter's (Kajol) marriage without considering her feelings. He later realizes his mistake and supports her decision to marry her true love. In 3 Idiots, Boman Irani plays a domineering father who forces his son to pursue a career in engineering against his true passion for writing. He ends up committing suicide. This depiction highlights the pressure Indian parents often place on their children to pursue traditional careers. In the same film, R Madhavans Parikshit Sahani refutes the idea of ​​his son becoming a wildlife photographer. Gauri Shindes Dear Zindagi and Shakun Batras Kapoor & Sons tackle newer topics, usually swept under the rug, that Indian parents might be uncomfortable with around mental health and homosexuality. But then there were films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Darlings, among others, which show parents in a new light who support them in their careers and decisions. However, what sets Alia and Arjun's parents apart in 2 States is their almost 'caricature' portrayal. Sure, this can be problematic on some level, but it's the conversation that takes place between the protagonists and their parents that speaks to the audience, particularly to millennials trapped in somewhat similar situations nearly a decade ago years. Revathy and Amrita, both gifted actors, make the characters endearing and although they like various things such as butter chicken and sambhar and Carnatic music and bhangra, they are the same women and all Indian moms. When Krish's archetypal Bollywood movie mom says: You might not have thought that your daughter would have such a handsome and qualified boy. (You must be surprised that your daughter managed to find a guy as qualified as my son), she is immediately reminded, In fact, 90% of Tamilians qualify as hoste hain (Currently 90% of Tamilians are qualified), by Ananya's tense mother, to whom the proud Punjabi character of Amritas says: Lekin maaf karna 90% Tamilians gore bhi to nahi hote (I'm sorry, but 90% of Tamils ​​are not light skinned). They may not have intentionally launched themselves into each other's communities and the mockery may have come from not approving of their children's choices, but the truth is that they are both agree on the same thing. Children should listen to them even if they have graduated. from the IIM. After all, do Indian children grow up enough to choose their life partner? ALSO READ Tanishaa Mukerji says she suffered brain damage after falling from a mountain while shooting for her debut film and would faint on the sets The representation of fathers in 2 states also borrows heavily from society. They are not so open, speak little and seem severe. In the case of Krish's father, played by Ronit Roy, especially, there are no tender moments shared between the son and his alcoholic father, who is also an abuser. Having failed in his own career, he not only disapproves of his wife desi, and wealthy parents, but also despises his son who aspires to become a writer. In the scene where Alia greets Ronit, her gesture is not responded with warmth. In fact, the father tells his son that it is the biggest mistake of his life. Similarly, when Arjun visits Alia's house and asks his father if she is at home, his father gives him a piercing look. Uncle mooh toh aise ban rahe hai..jaise mein anty pe mar raha hai hoon (He makes a face like I'm hitting on aunty), Arjun's character tells his therapist when he remembers the incident. ALSO READ Amar Singh Chamkilas' first wife recalls their last meeting just two days before his murder, says she struggled financially after his death: she earned Rs 5 a day The film stands out because it resonates with Indian audiences by exploring these deep-rooted cultural conflicts in a way that is both relatable and entertaining. The film's narrative raises the question: why do parents today vehemently resist the union of individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds? In the film, Krish's father displays a toxic attitude fueled by alcohol consumption, while his mother is unfoundedly angry with him because Ananya ensnared their boy with blond hairan endearing term for their innocent, light-skinned son. While the climax shows the parents on both sides accepting their union and becoming one big happy family, even when you leave the theater, you still wonder if the families will stop clashing after Krish and Ananya get married. It's been 10 years since 2 States hit theaters, but I'm constantly reminded of the portrayal of quintessential parents that I often encounter in real-life scenarios, especially now that my sister is trying to convince my parents to let her get married. a guy of his choosing, who is not from our community or our state.

