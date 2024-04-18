50 Cent Baffled by Rumors Diddy Had Sex With Veteran Actor





50 Cent pretends to be shocked by the latest Diddy rumor, which involves the Bad Boy mogul he once slept with. Family matters actor Reginald VelJohnson, better known to the world as Carl Winslow. Comedian Luce Cannon made the claim during her appearance on the show Drink with Ginx podcast this week, alleging that he himself saw the act at one of the moguls' parties. When Diddy fucked Carl Winslow, we were at the party, he said. And you know, we relax and shit. Everyone knows me. I'm a goofy nigga, I'm funny and stuff like that. So I hear a nigga is wearing shit I say to myself: Who is exhausting this bitch? N-gga, I kicked the door. Boom! Kick in the door, nigga, I saw, I look, I saw Carl Winslow raise his head, I swear to God [on] dead buddy, Neighborhood Crip. He continued: When I saw that, because, it's true, Diddy came back. And he said to me: “There's nothing more pleasant than seeing a man do something for money.” I'm like because this shit is crazier than an asshole. On her Instagram page with a screenshot of a headline on the story, Fif reacted by writing: Ok, it's, it's, it's. [concerned emoji] I do not know what to say anymore. So Diddy was playing with Carls booty too [blushing emoji] LOL (I NEED A WOOD GUYS). 50 Cent has had the time of his life trolling Diddy over the past few months. Earlier this week, he took a clip from Kesha's Coachella performance to once again make clear where he stands on the issue. In mid-April, the Los Angeles native took the stage as a guest artist during René Rapps' set at the Outdoor Theater festival. The two popstars teamed up for a performance of the 2009 single Tik Tok, which begins with the phrase: Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy. related news 50 Cent uses NBA star Anthony Edwards to take another jab at Diddy April 11, 2024 A few years after the song's release, Kesha's career as an artist was put on hold as she entered into a lengthy legal dispute with famed producer Dr. Luke over allegations that he allegedly physically, sexually and emotionally assaulted, among other things. After almost a decade, the lawsuit was settled out of court last year. Her experiences might have something to do with why she changed the aforementioned lyrics to the following: Wake up in the morning like, damn P. Diddy. The move was likely a response to multiple lawsuits recently filed against the Bad Boy boss over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Indeed, Fif was delighted to see this as he shared the video with the caption: LOL. She said [middle-finger emoji] Fvck P DIDDY, HAHAHAHAHA [side-eye emoji] PUFFY LIKE 50 TOLD HIM TO SAY THAT!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/50-cent-rumors-diddy-intimate-family-matters-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos