Sydney Sweeney Responds to Hollywood Producer Who Said She Can't Act: How Sad

What happened to do women support women? Earlier this week, Hollywood producer Carole Baum disparaged Sydney SweeneyS's acting ability and appearance, prompting the actress and her fellow producer to respond.

How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman, a representative for Sweeney said in a statement. statement to go to press. If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that is shameful. Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum's character.

Baum, known as the producer of The father of the bride And Buffy the Vampire KillerSweeney discussed during a recent face-to-face appearance THE New York Times movie critic Janet Maslin At New York. During the onstage conversation, Baum criticized Sweeneys movie Anyone but youwhich Sweeney produced and starred in.

There's one actress everyone loves now: Sydney Sweeney, Baum said. I don't understand Sydney Sweeney. I was watching the Sydney Sweeneys movie on the plane because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie sorry for people who love this romantic comedy where they hate each other.

She went on to say that she talked about the actress with her class at the University of Southern California, where Baum is an assistant professor. I said to my class: Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she doesn't know how to play. Why is she so hot? » Baum said. Nobody had an answer. But then the question came up: Well, if you could make your movie because she was in it, would you? This is a very difficult question to answer because we all want the movie to get made and who walks away from the green light? I do not know anyone. Your job is to make the film.

Several people came to Sweeney's immediate defense, including producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with the actress on her film. recent movie Immaculate.

As a producer of ImmaculateI'm going to explain to Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I've worked with, but also incredibly intelligent, kind and humble. written the, formerly Twitter. I don't know why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such horrible comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen.

Maslin tried to clarify the discussion, write on that Anyone but you is unwatchable. She added: We discussed Anyone but you because it's the rare successful romantic comedy at a time when they're not working. Not because we wanted to take cheap shots at anyone.

Anyone but you was a huge success at the box office and a real hit with viewers. In the film, Glen Powell and Sweeney play two twenty-somethings who find themselves at odds after their first (and only) date goes south. When they later find themselves attending the same destination wedding in Australia, they decide to fake a relationship with each other in order to get rid of their well-meaning relatives.

