Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Hollywood Producer Who Said She Can't Act: How Sad
What happened to do women support women? Earlier this week, Hollywood producer Carole Baum disparaged Sydney SweeneyS's acting ability and appearance, prompting the actress and her fellow producer to respond.
How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman, a representative for Sweeney said in a statement. statement to go to press. If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that is shameful. Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum's character.
More from Rolling Stone
Baum, known as the producer of The father of the bride And Buffy the Vampire KillerSweeney discussed during a recent face-to-face appearance THE New York Times movie critic Janet Maslin At New York. During the onstage conversation, Baum criticized Sweeneys movie Anyone but youwhich Sweeney produced and starred in.
There's one actress everyone loves now: Sydney Sweeney, Baum said. I don't understand Sydney Sweeney. I was watching the Sydney Sweeneys movie on the plane because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie sorry for people who love this romantic comedy where they hate each other.
She went on to say that she talked about the actress with her class at the University of Southern California, where Baum is an assistant professor. I said to my class: Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she doesn't know how to play. Why is she so hot? » Baum said. Nobody had an answer. But then the question came up: Well, if you could make your movie because she was in it, would you? This is a very difficult question to answer because we all want the movie to get made and who walks away from the green light? I do not know anyone. Your job is to make the film.
Several people came to Sweeney's immediate defense, including producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with the actress on her film. recent movie Immaculate.
As a producer of ImmaculateI'm going to explain to Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I've worked with, but also incredibly intelligent, kind and humble. written the, formerly Twitter. I don't know why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such horrible comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a badass Scream Queen.
Maslin tried to clarify the discussion, write on that Anyone but you is unwatchable. She added: We discussed Anyone but you because it's the rare successful romantic comedy at a time when they're not working. Not because we wanted to take cheap shots at anyone.
Anyone but you was a huge success at the box office and a real hit with viewers. In the film, Glen Powell and Sweeney play two twenty-somethings who find themselves at odds after their first (and only) date goes south. When they later find themselves attending the same destination wedding in Australia, they decide to fake a relationship with each other in order to get rid of their well-meaning relatives.
The best of the Rolling Stones
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sydney-sweeney-responds-hollywood-producer-072445515.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brussels proposes return to pre-Brexit mobility for young people in UK and EU | Brexit
- Sydney Sweeney Responds to Hollywood Producer Who Said She Can't Act: How Sad
- Six Virginia Tech faculty members selected as AAAS Fellows | Virginia Tech News
- Utah to participate in “The Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday
- Second juror in Trump trial dismissed as setbacks mount during selection process – live | Donald Trump
- Jokowi meets former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Presidential Palace today
- US imposes new sanctions on Iran's drone program as Israel mulls response to weekend attack
- 50 Cent Baffled by Rumors Diddy Had Sex With Veteran Actor
- The Mountain Hawks begin the Patriot League championship on Friday
- Inside the Princess of Monaco's lace dress
- Oral hygiene can reduce risk of some cancers | News
- Apple and Tesla investments boost Modi