Prince William returns to public duties after Kate's cancer announcement

The Prince of Wales was back in action on Thursday, making his first public engagements since his wife, Catherine, revealed her cancer diagnosis last month. William, 41, visited a surplus food charity in Surrey before heading to a youth center in west London. The Princess of Wales, who has not held any official duties since Christmas Day, announced in a powerful video on March 22 that her diagnosis had come as a huge shock and that she had already started preventative chemotherapy. Kate's cancer was discovered during tests following abdominal surgery in January. The revelation follows weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and bizarre conspiracy theories circulating online. William began his engagements Thursday by visiting Surplus to Supper, a food redistribution organization where he met with volunteers and helped load vans with food to distribute to local groups. He also spoke with chefs about how they are bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty while donning an apron and helping prepare meals. While in the kitchen, a volunteer gave the prince several get well cards for his wife and father, King Charles III, who also revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. Prince William then jumped into one of the vans and joined the volunteers as they drove to the Hanworth Center Hub, a youth center which benefits from the work of Surplus to Suppers. Kensington Palace said its visits aimed to highlight the community and environmental impact of organizations in the area through their work. The palace added: Reducing food waste has a huge number of environmental benefits, including reducing landfill emissions that contribute to climate change. The prince's last official engagement took place on March 19, when he visited the English city of Sheffield for his Homewards project for the homeless. However, he and his eldest son delighted football fans when they were spotted at an Aston Villa match in Birmingham last week. Williams' presence will be a welcome signal to royal watchers that his wife is well enough for him to return to public duties. However, the heir to the British throne was also expected to be on the move again after his children returned to school following the Easter break, which resumed on Wednesday. GET OUR FREE ROYAL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch that gives you insight into the royal family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. Wales has been out of the public eye in recent weeks during the school holidays. In Kate's video message, she explained that it took us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suited them, and to reassure them that everything would be okay. She added that she hopes you understand that as a family we now need time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. King Charles also took a step back from his public duties while undergoing treatment. He made his most important public appearance on Easter Sunday, after the traditional outing from the family church.

