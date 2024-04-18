Class of 2024: VCUarts actor Lukas D'Errico moves from stage to stage – VCU News

By Leïla Ugincius

After the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts' graduation ceremony on May 10, Lukas D'Errico heads to the theater. Immediately.

“Literally, as soon as I graduate, I'm going to the opening night of 'Novel key” said the theater major. This will be the official world premiere, after two preview performances, of Richmond playwright Chandler Hubbard's new work, and it will run through May at The new Firehouse Theater.

D'Errico, who charted a circuitous route to VCUarts from his home in Northern Virginia, has made a name for himself in the Richmond theater community. He received rave reviews for his first paid gig – at Richmond Triangle Players — as Adam and Leo in 2022's “The Inheritance,” a nearly seven-hour play that ends with a conversation with him playing both roles at the same time. Style Weekly called him “a dashing young VCU student… [who] had to capture innocence, street smarts and pathos in a bravura performance.

In 2023, D'Errico won the Richmond Community Theater Circle reward for his exceptional performance.

“I got way more than I thought I was going to get from Richmond,” he said. “That’s why I chose VCU. I was like, I can definitely do theater on the side, but I never thought even remotely about how much I was going to do and how much I would get out of it – and the immense opportunity that would give me was given.

But if the stars weren't perfectly aligned, D'Errico wouldn't have come to VCU or even continued playing.

Her very first performance was in a sixth grade production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Cinderella” as an ensemble member. He only auditioned because his twin sister wanted him to.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know. OK, I’ll do it,’ because we did everything together,” he said.

“Cinderella” led to more middle school plays and then community theater.

In high school, his sister lost interest in acting, but by then D'Errico was hooked.

“In the second year, as the number of men in the [theater] The department started to shrink, I started getting more lead roles,” he said, like Tom Wingfield in “The Glass Menagerie,” Demetrius in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Mike Costa in “A Chorus Line.”

As an up-and-coming actor, Lukas DErrico said he was grateful to the people I worked with and those who stuck their necks out for me. (Courtesy photo)

As early as his junior year of high school, D'Errico began seriously considering studying theater after graduation.

“Acting… has always been what I’ve done,” he said, adding modestly, “and I think I’m pretty good at it.”

VCU was not initially in D'Errico's script. He planned to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, where he was accepted as a freshman in high school. He also planned to take a year off and intern on the West Coast with talent scout/producer Peter Sklar, who runs workshops for young performers and spotted promising talent in the 1980s and 1990s, such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon. .

“I wasn’t even really thinking about school at that point,” D’Errico said. “I was like, 'Oh, I'll just move to the city and [be an actor]', which is such a young 18 year old mindset.

But the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 derailed those plans, so D'Errico returned home to Northern Virginia and applied to VCU. “I was very late with my theater audition. I actually submitted a self-registration after the deadline and they accepted me, which was fantastic.

At the end of this summer, D'Errico once again plans to move to New York, but this time at age 22.

“I’ve never felt more ready and confident for anything,” he said. “I’m so grateful to the people I’ve worked with and those who stuck their necks out for me,” like “The Inheritance” director and VCUarts alumnus. Lucien Restivoartistic director of VCUarts Sharon Ott and theater teacher Tawnya Pettiford-WatesPh.D.

“The people who trusted me and believed in me and raised me — I would like to emphasize how grateful I am to the professors at VCU and what I learned,” D'Errico said, “and really just the community of Richmond and how much has been given to me.