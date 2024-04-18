Myah Ariel's debut romance novel, 'When I Think of You': NPR







A daring and hyper-current second chance romance based in Hollywood between former college sweethearts, the debut novel by Myah Ariel When I think about you radiates escapist energy. It's like a bubbly and angsty mix of Bolu Babalola's love story on the 2022 campus. Honey and spices and the workplace romance of Kennedy Ryan Coil as the challenges of meaningful work in Hollywood threaten the romantic reunion of two young lovers.

Kaliya Wilson is an underemployed and chronically underappreciated film school grad in Los Angeles; her filmmaker ex-boyfriend Danny Prescott is the only son of a legendary director. Years after their breakup, he's set to direct a film inspired by his parents' epic interracial romance, which began in the Jim Crow South while she was stuck behind the front desk of a studio. They hadn't spoken in years and the breakup was abrupt and brutal. So when Danny comes back into Kaliya's life by offering her a coveted spot on his team, she finds herself in a difficult situation. This film offers a chance to escape a dead-end job she's been stuck in “for three years too long” and get into the creative trenches. It also means re-entering the orbit of the person who should have been his one true love but instead tore his heart into pieces.

When I think about you'The premise is enticing and well-executed, multi-layered and well-written with nuanced and human characters. Ariel draws both the characters and their predicaments with ironic and exacting precision. The fun is in the details. Faced with the opportunity of a lifetime, Kaliya hesitates because, as Danny ruefully notes, she doesn't trust him. Their totally sweet, storybook college romance burned fast and hard and ended badly, and Kaliya has wanted nothing to do with Danny ever since. Ariel describes this vividly, showing that even compared to the hard work and small humiliations she endures daily, for Kaliya “somehow Danny's return is more upsetting.”

It's also nice to read a romance in which the two twenty-something characters are equally lovable, vulnerable, and fallible. Danny is talented, hardworking and serious, but also, admittedly, the most infamous of Gen Z stereotypes, that of a Hollywood nepo-baby. As Ariel writes: “Everyone knows exactly who Danny is: the son of prolific writer-director and four-time Oscar winner Nathan Prescott, who, according to our film school textbooks, has always managed to find the elusive balance between art and commerce. As the biracial son of a famous director, Danny enjoys multiple privileges, some more obvious than others. He has a major advantage in a world that Kaliya finds almost impenetrable. Danny knows the industry, but doesn't really understand how difficult it is for a young black woman who lacks connections to gain traction in her career. When they meet again, he asks her what happened to her as if the idea of ​​not succeeding in this world was inexplicable. Ariel also explores Danny's masculinity and light-skinned white biracial adjacency, a type of privilege that isn't often explored and discussed as pointedly in traditionally published romantic fiction (writers like Kennedy Ryan and Bolu Babalola being two exceptions notable). Ariel manages all these nuances of identity effectively.

What's particularly effective about this nuanced character work is how it ties in with the events unfolding in the film's production and the obstacles these characters face at work and in their relationships. An early consequence of Danny's lack of common sense (and sometimes courage) is that Kaliya is demoted from personal assistant to production assistant before she even starts due to the nepotism of a minor character who will eventually play a central role. This revelation comes as a blow, which Kaliya struggles to explain to her best friend and roommate Neha, saying, “I guess I can't really be mad at Danny…Bella's family went to his back to buy this work from him on the market”. production, and with the film's future at stake, its hands are tied. That's fair enough, but as Ariel smartly points out to Nyah, it's also true that Danny convinced her “to quit her job and work for him without making sure he could actually follow through on her offer”. In this unmeritocratic and unforgiving world, Danny's blindness to the prejudices and manipulations of his industry and business partners has realistically put his film and his relationship with Kaliya in jeopardy.

Some romance purists might balk at the weight given to professional conflict and personal growth, but their bond is beautiful and the personal, professional, and (implicitly) political mix very convincingly in Ariel's hands. The film's behind-the-scenes drama, which separates the two leads, has a ripped-from-the-headlines feel. Controversies over sleeping with “the help”, nepotism and wokeness are all described with journalistic precision. There's even an antagonist who looks like billionaire Nathan Peltz, which last month challenged Disney's leadership for control of the company's creative direction. Claiming that too much attention is paid to diversity and wokeness, Peltz said, “People will watch a movie or a show to be entertained. […] “They're Not Getting a Message,” wondered “Why do I have to have an all-female Marvel?” and criticized Black Panther's black casting. But Disney's battle and Peltz's statements came long after Ariel finished his manuscript.

The similarities between the Disney fight and Danny and Kaliya's studio fight speak to the author's knowledge of this territory. Like her protagonists, Ariel is a graduate of the NYU Tisch Film School who worked in Los Angeles. She knows their world intimately. In When I think about youAriel turns hard-earned knowledge into compelling romantic fiction that's a nice balance of realism and swoon.

A slow runner and fast reader, Carole V. Bell is a cultural critic and communications scholar focusing on media, politics, and identity. You can find her on Twitter @BellCV.