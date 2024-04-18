5.7 million viewers on CBS





“Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden” reached 5.7 million viewers Sunday night. Calculated from Nielsen's measurement of linear viewers on CBS and live streaming via Paramount+, this makes Joel's concert the fourth most-watched special of 2024, behind the Oscars (19.5 million viewers on ABC ), the Grammys (16.9 million viewers on ABC). CBS) and the Golden Globes (9.4 million viewers on CBS). It surpassed shows like the Emmys, which Fox broadcast to 4.3 million viewers in January. That tally also places “The 100th” above several musical holiday specials airing in late 2023, which bring consistent viewership to broadcast networks. 5.7 million viewers tuned in via CBS alone — excluding streaming data — which still outpaces November and December programs like NBC's “Christmas at Graceland” (4.6 million viewers) AND ” Barry Manilow Christmas” (2.8 million viewers) and ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas.” (4.5 million viewers) and “Jingle Ball 2023” (2.2 million viewers on ABC). High engagement was already evident before the numbers came in for “The 100th,” as evidenced by the fan outrage that sparked on social media after the broadcast was accidentally interrupted two minutes early in time zones of the East and Central, interrupting Joel while he was singing “Piano”. Man.” “We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song,” CBS said in a statement the next morning, also promising a second broadcast” due to overwhelming demand from its legion of fans. The encore will air on April 19 at 9 p.m. The special is also streaming on Paramount+. VIP+ Analysis: Concert Films Go Beyond Taylor and Beyoncé

