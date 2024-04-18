“Harry Potter”, “Star Wars” actor cries





“Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” star Warwick Davis is mourning the loss of his wife and his “best friend.” In a statement issued On Wednesday via Lucasfilm, the actor confirmed that his wife, Samantha Davis, died on March 24. He remembered his “soul mate” as a “devoted mother, my favorite human” and “my most trusted confidante and ardent supporter of everything I did.” in my career.” The cause of death was not provided. “The most open and warm person I have ever known,” Davis wrote. “Her passing has left a huge void in our family lives. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life, she had a wicked sense of humor and was always making fun of me. bad jokes.” Davis is known for his roles as Wicket in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”, the main hero in “Willow” and Professor Filius Flitwick in the “Harry Potter” films. He also played Griphook in the “Harry Potter” films, and Samantha appeared as a Goblin in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in 2011. In 2022, he returned to star in a Disney+ series “Willow” , and he continued to play various characters in “Star Wars” films like “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” Samantha co-founded the charity Little People UK, which according to its website has been providing “friendship and support to people with dwarfism” since 2012. Warwick and Samantha met in the 1988 film “Willow” and they married in 1991. “She instilled such confidence in me,” Davis said. “With her by my side, I was confident I could accomplish anything. It was like having a superpower.” Warwick Davis, the star of “Willow”celebrates the return of its outsider in the Disney+ series: “Absolutely magical” Warwick and Samantha Davis shared two children, Annabelle and Harrison. Their first son together, Lloyd, died nine days after birth. “I think it brings you closer, or something,” Warwick Davis told people magazine in 2022. “But it's an experience I wouldn't wish on anyone. It's devastating.” Davis said his wife's mobility had been reduced in recent years, but she was “determined that it would not impact her quality of life and limit what she did and was able to accomplish.” . Warwick DavisJoins Ron Howard on 'Star Wars' Han Solo Project “In her absence, we hope that she will continue to inspire through the things she did and that her love, warmth and generosity will be her legacy,” he added. “She always lived her best life. Even though the pain of losing Sammy and being without her is unbearable, I feel so lucky to have been able to be close to her and experience her magic for 35 years. Davis' children also remember Samantha as “the kindest, most inspiring, most loving mom we could ask for,” adding, “Her love and happiness carried us through our lives and will always be which will move us forward now. , we're doing it for her.”

