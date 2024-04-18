Entertainment
After 40 years in Park City, Sundance explores options for 2027 film festival and beyond
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) Sundance Film Festival doesn't always consider Park City, Utah, home. The Sundance Institute has begun exploring the possibility of other U.S. locations hosting the independent film festival starting in 2027, the organization announced Wednesday.
The 2025 and 2026 festivals will still take place in Park City and Salt Lake City. But with the current contract up for renewal in 2027, the institute is taking steps to review all options through a Request for Information and Request for Proposal process, beginning immediately. The final selection, which could still be Park City, is expected to be announced in early 2025.
We are experiencing a unique moment for our Festival and our global film community, and with the renewal of the contract, this exploration allows us to think responsibly about how best to continue to sustainably serve our community while preserving the essence of the Festival experience, said Eugene Hernandez. , the festival director.
Hernandez said they want to ensure the Festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally and financially as it has for four decades.
Park City hosted the Festival founded by Robert Redford for 40 years. The festival and its sponsors take over numerous locations in the small town each January to transform it into a film festival hub with theaters in venues like the library and a recreation center. Storefronts along the town's charming Main Street become exclusive lounges for actors and filmmakers, and restaurants host cast parties after world film premieres.
Mayor Nann Worel said she doesn't want the festival to leave Park City, which has become a world-famous mountain town since Sundance put it on the map decades ago.
We value our partnership with Sundance and we want the Festival to stay here for another 40 years, Worel said.
She pledged Wednesday to work with state leaders and local partners to discuss the future of the festival. Last year's hybrid festival generated just over $118 million for the state of Utah, according to Sundance. Economic Impact Report 2023.
Sundance has also been a launching pad for many renowned filmmakers over the years and has hosted previews of eventual Oscar nominees and winners, including CODA, their first Best Picture winnerand the last three documentary winners 20 days in Mariupol,Navalny And Summer of the soul. The Utah festival received a record number of submissions last year.
The festival has long battled with local ski resorts, Park City's other big moneymaker, as more than 86,000 festival-goers fill hotels and leave the slopes virtually empty for two weeks during peak ski season. ski.
The festival has made concessions over the years, such as moving more screenings to nearby Salt Lake City and shifting its dates slightly so ski areas can enjoy a holiday weekend. But like seaside resorts, it can't afford to miss the first weeks of winter. Sundance has positioned itself as the first major film festival of each calendar year, which means it's the first stop for many of the best new projects from around the world.
Deer Valley Resort, home to Park City's dedicated ski slopes, said Wednesday that it views its relationship with Sundance as mutually beneficial and strongly supports keeping the festival in town.
Like Deer Valley, the Sundance Film Festival is an integral part of Park City and greater Utah,” spokesperson Emily Summers said in a statement. We support the festival and its long history in the community.
Park City Mountain appreciates everything the Sundance Film Festival brings to our community each year, and we hope it continues to make Park City and Utah its home, said Sara Huey, spokesperson from Park City Mountain Resort.
Redford, who bowed out of the Sundance spotlight years ago, expressed concern in 2016 that the festival as it existed had perhaps outgrown Park City and that he was considering ways to evolve. He and his daughter, Amy Redford, who serves on the board, were involved in the process announced Wednesday.
Last month, the CEO of the institutes, Joana Vicente resigned after two and a half years in this position. Board member Amanda Kelso has been named interim CEO, but no permanent replacement has been announced.
Source: job
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/04/17/after-40-years-in-park-city-sundance-exploring-options-for-2027-film-festival-and-beyond/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After 40 years in Park City, Sundance explores options for 2027 film festival and beyond
- Class QuotaPreference (0.1.7) | Python Client Library | Google Cloud
- Erdoan attributes defeat in local elections to abstention by AKP supporters
- A24's New AI-Generated 'Civil War' Posters Spark Controversy
- NOTEBOOK: K-State Football Adds 2 Members to Support Staff | K State Sports
- Men's tennis No. 38 falls out of SAC tournament
- Allianz Australia recognized for innovation
- 2 Trump trial jury members excused, including woman who feared being identified
- Musk and Modi – NBC10 Philadelphia
- Jokowi-Megawati meeting seemed like an empty plan
- US targets Iranian drone production in retaliation for Israeli attack
- “Harry Potter”, “Star Wars” actor cries