After 40 years in Park City, Sundance explores options for 2027 film festival and beyond

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) Sundance Film Festival doesn't always consider Park City, Utah, home. The Sundance Institute has begun exploring the possibility of other U.S. locations hosting the independent film festival starting in 2027, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 2025 and 2026 festivals will still take place in Park City and Salt Lake City. But with the current contract up for renewal in 2027, the institute is taking steps to review all options through a Request for Information and Request for Proposal process, beginning immediately. The final selection, which could still be Park City, is expected to be announced in early 2025.

We are experiencing a unique moment for our Festival and our global film community, and with the renewal of the contract, this exploration allows us to think responsibly about how best to continue to sustainably serve our community while preserving the essence of the Festival experience, said Eugene Hernandez. , the festival director.

Hernandez said they want to ensure the Festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally and financially as it has for four decades.

Park City hosted the Festival founded by Robert Redford for 40 years. The festival and its sponsors take over numerous locations in the small town each January to transform it into a film festival hub with theaters in venues like the library and a recreation center. Storefronts along the town's charming Main Street become exclusive lounges for actors and filmmakers, and restaurants host cast parties after world film premieres.

Mayor Nann Worel said she doesn't want the festival to leave Park City, which has become a world-famous mountain town since Sundance put it on the map decades ago.

We value our partnership with Sundance and we want the Festival to stay here for another 40 years, Worel said.

She pledged Wednesday to work with state leaders and local partners to discuss the future of the festival. Last year's hybrid festival generated just over $118 million for the state of Utah, according to Sundance. Economic Impact Report 2023.

Sundance has also been a launching pad for many renowned filmmakers over the years and has hosted previews of eventual Oscar nominees and winners, including CODA, their first Best Picture winnerand the last three documentary winners 20 days in Mariupol,Navalny And Summer of the soul. The Utah festival received a record number of submissions last year.

The festival has long battled with local ski resorts, Park City's other big moneymaker, as more than 86,000 festival-goers fill hotels and leave the slopes virtually empty for two weeks during peak ski season. ski.

The festival has made concessions over the years, such as moving more screenings to nearby Salt Lake City and shifting its dates slightly so ski areas can enjoy a holiday weekend. But like seaside resorts, it can't afford to miss the first weeks of winter. Sundance has positioned itself as the first major film festival of each calendar year, which means it's the first stop for many of the best new projects from around the world.

Deer Valley Resort, home to Park City's dedicated ski slopes, said Wednesday that it views its relationship with Sundance as mutually beneficial and strongly supports keeping the festival in town.

Like Deer Valley, the Sundance Film Festival is an integral part of Park City and greater Utah,” spokesperson Emily Summers said in a statement. We support the festival and its long history in the community.

Park City Mountain appreciates everything the Sundance Film Festival brings to our community each year, and we hope it continues to make Park City and Utah its home, said Sara Huey, spokesperson from Park City Mountain Resort.

Redford, who bowed out of the Sundance spotlight years ago, expressed concern in 2016 that the festival as it existed had perhaps outgrown Park City and that he was considering ways to evolve. He and his daughter, Amy Redford, who serves on the board, were involved in the process announced Wednesday.

Last month, the CEO of the institutes, Joana Vicente resigned after two and a half years in this position. Board member Amanda Kelso has been named interim CEO, but no permanent replacement has been announced.

Source: job