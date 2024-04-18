Long-lost first model of 'Star Trek' USS Enterprise boldly returns home after tortuous journey

DALLAS (AP) The first model of the USS Enterprise used in the opening credits of the original Star Trek television series has boldly returned home, returning to creator Gene Roddenberry's son decades after its disappearance.

The model's demise in the 1970s had become the subject of legend, so it caused a stir when it appeared on eBay last fall. The sellers quickly took it apart, then contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated the return of the model.

Eugene Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, said he was thrilled to have the model that graced the desk of his father, who died in 1991 at the age of 70.

This is not going home to adorn my shelves,” Roddenberry said. This is going to be restored and we're working on ways to get it out so the public can see it and hopefully it will land in a museum somewhere.

Heritage Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said the auction house was contacted by people saying they discovered it was a storage unit, and that when it was Brought into their Beverly Hills office, he and a colleague immediately knew it was the real thing. .

They contacted Roddenberry, who said he appreciated that everyone involved agreed that bringing the model back was the right thing to do. He didn't want to go into detail about the deal made, but said I thought it was important to reward him and show our appreciation.

Maddalena said the model disappeared in the 1970s after Gene Roddenberry lent it to the creators of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” released in 1979.

Nobody knew what happened to him,” Rod Roddenberry said.

The 3-foot (0.91 meter) model of the USS Enterprise was used in the original pilot episode of the series as well as the opening credits of the resulting television series, and was the prototype for the 11 foot (3 meter) version shown. in episodes of the series. The largest model is on display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.

The original Star Trek television series, which aired in the late 1960s, launched an ever-expanding multiverse. cultural phenomena, with TV and film spinoffs and conventions where a zealous and dedicated fan base of Trekkies can't get enough of the memories.

This model of the USS Enterprise would easily sell at auction for over a million dollars, but it’s truly priceless,” Maddalena said.

It could sell for any amount and I wouldn’t be surprised what it is,” he said. He is truly a cultural icon.

Roddenberry, who was just a young boy when the model disappeared, said he has spotty memories of it, almost deja vu. He said it wasn't something he gave much thought to until people started contacting him after it appeared on eBay.

“I don’t think I really understood at first that this was the first Company ever created,” he said.

He said he didn't know if there was something nefarious behind the disappearance all those decades ago or if it was simply lost by mistake, but it would be interesting to learn more about what happened. 'happened.

This piece is incredibly important and it has its own history and it would be a big part of the story, Roddenberry said.

Fortunately, he said, the discovery dispelled a rumor that it had been destroyed because he had thrown it into a swimming pool as a young boy.

I’m finally vindicated after all these years,” he said with a laugh.

Source: job