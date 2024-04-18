Entertainment
Long-lost first model of 'Star Trek' USS Enterprise boldly returns home after tortuous journey
DALLAS (AP) The first model of the USS Enterprise used in the opening credits of the original Star Trek television series has boldly returned home, returning to creator Gene Roddenberry's son decades after its disappearance.
The model's demise in the 1970s had become the subject of legend, so it caused a stir when it appeared on eBay last fall. The sellers quickly took it apart, then contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated the return of the model.
Eugene Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, said he was thrilled to have the model that graced the desk of his father, who died in 1991 at the age of 70.
This is not going home to adorn my shelves,” Roddenberry said. This is going to be restored and we're working on ways to get it out so the public can see it and hopefully it will land in a museum somewhere.
Heritage Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said the auction house was contacted by people saying they discovered it was a storage unit, and that when it was Brought into their Beverly Hills office, he and a colleague immediately knew it was the real thing. .
They contacted Roddenberry, who said he appreciated that everyone involved agreed that bringing the model back was the right thing to do. He didn't want to go into detail about the deal made, but said I thought it was important to reward him and show our appreciation.
Maddalena said the model disappeared in the 1970s after Gene Roddenberry lent it to the creators of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” released in 1979.
Nobody knew what happened to him,” Rod Roddenberry said.
The 3-foot (0.91 meter) model of the USS Enterprise was used in the original pilot episode of the series as well as the opening credits of the resulting television series, and was the prototype for the 11 foot (3 meter) version shown. in episodes of the series. The largest model is on display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.
The original Star Trek television series, which aired in the late 1960s, launched an ever-expanding multiverse. cultural phenomena, with TV and film spinoffs and conventions where a zealous and dedicated fan base of Trekkies can't get enough of the memories.
This model of the USS Enterprise would easily sell at auction for over a million dollars, but it’s truly priceless,” Maddalena said.
It could sell for any amount and I wouldn’t be surprised what it is,” he said. He is truly a cultural icon.
Roddenberry, who was just a young boy when the model disappeared, said he has spotty memories of it, almost deja vu. He said it wasn't something he gave much thought to until people started contacting him after it appeared on eBay.
“I don’t think I really understood at first that this was the first Company ever created,” he said.
He said he didn't know if there was something nefarious behind the disappearance all those decades ago or if it was simply lost by mistake, but it would be interesting to learn more about what happened. 'happened.
This piece is incredibly important and it has its own history and it would be a big part of the story, Roddenberry said.
Fortunately, he said, the discovery dispelled a rumor that it had been destroyed because he had thrown it into a swimming pool as a young boy.
I’m finally vindicated after all these years,” he said with a laugh.
Source: job
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/04/18/long-lost-first-model-of-the-uss-enterprise-from-star-trek-boldly-goes-home-after-twisting-voyage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine ignores US warnings to end drone operations in Russia
- Long-lost first model of 'Star Trek' USS Enterprise boldly returns home after tortuous journey
- Google cuts staff as it promotes AI
- Doctors group recommends more testing during pregnancy as syphilis cases in U.S. newborns surge
- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye, damaging some homes. No serious injuries were reported
- China dumps $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid growing strategic rivalry | World News
- Complete list of polls where Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump
- Pirates take on South Florida at home
- New Law Roachs Fashion Competition Series Is Almost Here
- CNBC celebrates its 35th anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Imran's conversations with Qureshi, Azam and Asad mention playing with the number, IHC said