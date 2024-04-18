Bollywood Roundup: Aditi Rao Hyadri, Siddharth, Kiara Advani and more…

– Advertisement –

Aditi Rao Hyadri and Siddharth attend the film screening together after their engagement

Mumbai– Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hyadri and Siddharth were seen attending a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Photos from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral designs and matching pants. Siddharth was dressed in a black T-shirt, denim shirt and denim pants.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged secretly at a temple in Telangana last month.

They started dating after working on the 2021 film “Maha Samudram.” However, the two have always kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended the special screening included Kiran Rao, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma and Zoya Akhtar.

Kiara Advani Shares Her Love for Baking: 'Favorite Talk'

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will soon be seen in Telugu political action thriller Game Changer, has a penchant for baking.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of baking a cake and topping it with cookies and chocolate chips, wearing a black T-shirt, blue striped shirt and a pair of jeans.

She wrote in the caption: Cooking with my favorite snakk (sic).

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Telugu star Ram Charan in Game Changer. The S. Shankar-directed film features Ram Charan in a triple role, leading an ensemble cast of Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

The actress also has 'Don 3' in the pipeline, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Sonam Kapoor Sets New Fashion Goals in Insta Post: 'One Outfit at a Time'

Mumbai– Known for her iconic fashion looks, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Thursday posted a series of photos from a new photoshoot, leaving fans in awe of her outfits.

Sonam, who has 35.2 million followers on Instagram, shared photos from her recent photoshoot.

In one photo, Sonam is seen wearing a golden outfit with a long multi-colored cape. The second snap shows her wearing a tight, long-sleeved black dress.

The 'Delhi-6' actress is seen wearing a bright blue outfit in the third photo. The final shot shows her wearing a long black satin coat and matching stockings.

The post is captioned: “Lighting up the world, one outfit at a time. »

One user wrote: “Fashion icon for a cause”, another said: “Slayyyyy”.

One fan said: “fabulous”.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller “Blind”, directed by Shome Makhija.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her mane, calls for 'achhe hair days' every day

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday treated her fans to her picture of a 'happy hair day'.

Janhvi, who made her acting debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak', co-starring Ishaan Khatter, has 24.1 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Janhvi shared a casual selfie, wearing a white T-shirt and keeping her long tresses open. Without makeup, she displays her wavy hairstyle.

The post is captioned: “Please pink like good hair on do…shubh baal diwas.” »

The post was liked by her 'Bawaal' co-star Varun Dhawan.

On the professional front, Janhvi is next presenting the romantic sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She also has the action thriller 'Ulajh' starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang in the lead.

Janhvi is also part of the Telugu action drama 'Devara', starring NTR Jr in the lead.

Huma Qureshi remembers her father's sacrifices: 'I used to argue with him for his time'

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi took a walk down memory lane and reminisced about her father Saleem Qureshi, recounting how he worked at every opportunity while he was in the restaurant business, adding that she used to plead for his era.

Huma is the 'Madness ki Malkin' in the comedy series 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

The 'Mushaira Special' episode of the show will feature poet and actor Shailesh Lodha, along with comedy virtuosos Gaurav More, Srishty Rode and Sugandha Mishra.

Shailesh will read heartfelt poems highlighting the remarkable affection between a father and daughter.

Huma said, “When you (Shailesh) presented this touching poem about the bond a father-daughter shares, I really missed my father. I remember him working on every occasion or festival, as he was in the catering business, and holidays ensured attendance. When I was a kid, I told him he couldn't spend time with us.

“But now I realize that the time he didn't spend with us was so important because who I am today is because of him and his sacrifices. I was very emotional when I heard your poetry,” Huma added.

'Madness Machayenge' airs at 9:30 p.m. on Sony. (IANS)