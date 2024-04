Keke Palmer reveals the truth about Roman Reigns' new Hollywood concert

Roman Reigns leaves the pristine white sands and crystal clear turquoise waters of the Island of Relevance and heads toward the bright lights of Hollywood. Amid reports that Reigns will be absent from WWE television indefinitely, singer and actress Keke Palmer recently provided an update on the Tribal Chiefs' activities. She shared a behind-the-scenes image from the filming of a new action comedy titled Chance on his Snapchat. One photo showed the former undisputed WWE Universal Champion sitting on a throne surrounded by three women. Roman Reigns is filming “Good Fortune,” a heist comedy starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and more. He won't come back soon pic.twitter.com/OnBy0XzkDq EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 17, 2024 Although the extent of Reigns' role in the film is unknown, he is listed as a cast member on IMDB under his real name, Joe Anoai. The film also features Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Sandra Oh, although no official release date has been announced. Reign IMDB page also mentions another project entitled Action Force, starring Tom Budgen, better known to wrestling fans as Malakai Black. The film is in pre-production, but further details are not yet available. Speaking of Hollywood, Reigns' cousin The Rock recently shared some remarkable images on social media during a tumultuous time for The Bloodline. These images capture The Rock in all his glory, displaying his dominance over Cody Rhodes at FightMania. In another shot, The Rock holds a weight belt, towering over a downed Reigns while exchanging words with Rhodes' mother. Another striking photo shows The Rock proudly displaying his People's Championship after emerging victorious on the first night. FightMania. Notably, Paul Heyman is present in the image, with Reigns clearly cropped. The message said that 284 pounds is not going easy. – Final pattern. Based on several incidents, moments and predictions, it appears that WWE is slowly setting the table for a possible clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns. While The Final Boss may have unfinished business with Cody Rhodes, such transgressions could lead to him becoming a defendant in tribal court, with the tribal chief presiding as final judge, jury and executioner.

