Sophie Choudry says being friends with Bollywood stars doesn't necessarily lead to work: People say the puri industry is dost hai, but no one helped me | Bollywood News
Actress and singer Sophie Choudry was only two days old when her grandmother had a dream. “One day she would be on album covers,” she predicts. Years later, the British-born artist says she feels grateful to have come a long way, both geographically and emotionally, in an industry that didn't quite know what to do with her as an artist. British Asian working in Bollywood.
“Getting out of the box of glamor dolls was practically impossible. I've been told things like, “Don't think AlreadyI have no brain',” Choudry recalls his early days in the film industry after moving to Mumbai in 2003.
Over the years, she released several hit songs, like 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya', 'Mera Babu Chhail Chabila', 'Zuby Zuby' and ventured into films, with appearances in Shaadi No 1 by David Dhawan, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara among others.
As she launched her latest single “Lips”, sung by her and also featuring Freddy Daruwala, Sophie Choudry spoke to Indianexpress.com to trace her career, talk about her travails and reveal if she has any friends in industry, like Karan Johar. , Varun Dawan, Manish Malhotra, help as a sounding board.
Edited excerpts:
The story goes that your grandmother saw you for the first time and predicted that you would be a singer, right?
She had a dream two days after I was born. She told my mother, “His face would be on the record covers, You will become a singer!'Everyone thought, 'Of course.' But oddly enough, this is what fate had in store for me. I started as a choir singer at the age of 11 and here I am. Nothing was planned, my whole family is abroad, so even moving to India… I was thinking of coming here for a year and seeing how it goes.
Biddu (Appaiah, the Anglo-Indian musician who launched it) had the idea of starting an Anglo-Asian girl band, these exotic girls singing in English. This was when I was at university in the UK. We auditioned, started a band and got our first recording contract with Universal India. The first song I wrote for our group (Sansara) was Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai. I was only 17! It worked really well. We did one more song, but the band broke up. I have a solo contract.
How did you react to fame at this young age?
I still don't consider myself famous, even less so back then. I had a taste of fame when I was a VJ in the UK. My show was extremely popular. We had an annual carnival and one year Akshay Kumar and Mahima Choudhry came to my stall and I needed that much security.
Was Shah Rukh Khan the very first celebrity you interviewed? Around this time?
I used to do a music show, which was very popular. And there were other people on the channel doing these interviews, but for some reason, that day I was asked to interview Shah Rukh. It was one of my first interviews ever! I went out to buy a new outfit and was so excited! He was so kind, funny and sweet. When he met me here in Mumbai, he remembered it and said, “Have you been here? Good game!'
When you moved here for work, did people in the industry look at you differently just because you weren't born and raised in India?
There was a huge battle of perception. I think what happened was that when I got here, doing pop stuff (singing) was fine, but my music company at one point wasn't sure what they wanted make me. I was frustrated and MTV wanted to hire me. When I became a VJ with them, I was known overnight. For moviegoers, there was an immediate perception that “She's the spring girl, she'll be like that, she'll be like that.'
She is very strong, independent; she's sexy, glamorous, she can only do that. It came with a lot of preconceptions that I wasn't comfortable with, they weren't easy to deal with. It's really ironic, because people don't realize that agents living abroad are much more conservative than here. I remember when I was a VJ there, even if I wore a sleeveless top, I would get hate mail. They would write, “You are wearing such a revealing dress…” Cut, I come to MTV and here I'm wearing little skirts, crop tops and it was good. People often forget that British Asians are more conservative in many ways.
Were you uncomfortable when you were cast as the glamor girl?
What really bothered people was the fact that I was versatile. I was a VJ, my songs Ek Pardesi and Mera Babu had become hits. It was like, 'She's a VJ.' she's a pop star, and now she wants to become an actress too, she should choose one thing. That's what bothered people, that's why she can't do a single thing.
Today, of course, people are revered for their deeds. “Oh, they can sing too, host too?!” By Ayushamann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor. I could also do so many things but they didn't agree at that time. Before, it was like, “In the movies, if we take her, we'll just give her the glamor doll role, because beyond that, no one will take her seriously.” It was difficult and frustrating.
How did you navigate it?
You could not. The only way for me to achieve this was to consciously create my own niche, my space. I chose the best from what was offered to me and not all of them were. But when your options are so limited, you try to choose the best one. I've had good luck with some of them. But getting out of the glamor doll box was practically impossible. I've been told things like, “Don't think AlreadyI don't have a brain.
You are friends with Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra… have you ever exchanged ideas with them?
People have always had this perception that “Sophie She's friends with the whole industry, she knows everyone. They must think everyone is here to help me. But no one ever helped, ever. I want to point out that you don't get much in the industry through friendships alone. It's a business, people will work with you if they want to.
I am aware that I do not want to cross that line, they are my friends. Yes, if I want advice I will always go to them. Varun was the most active, during my last song 'Gori Hai' he was the first person I showed it to because I wanted him to launch it and he started asking me what is my plan media, if I had shown it to Karan! So with “Lips,” I didn’t want to upset too many people, but they were always encouraging.
