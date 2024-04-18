Hollywood's 'Ozempic Face' Crisis: Plastic Surgeons Reveal Celebrities Suffering From Thinness 'Because of Weight Loss Drugs'

Smooth and plump cheeks. Foreheads without wrinkles.

These are the features we're used to among celebrities obsessed with Botox and fillers.

But a new look is emerging in Hollywood: sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks and saggy skin.

Experts say this is due to the growing popularity of weight loss drugs. The side effect was nicknamed “Ozempic face”.

Famous lothario Scott Disick scared fans last month with his dramatic new look, but a number of other celebrities appear to be suffering from the same problem.

Scott Disick shocked audiences when he appeared skinny and undernourished – prompting some to question whether he was abusing the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Jessica Simpson (pictured 2020, left and 2023) also had Ozempic face, surgeons said, because she had deeper cheeks than before.

Fans have shared their concerns over whether Sharon (pictured in 2020) is 'sick' following her third weight loss after taking the drug Ozempic, used to treat diabetes.

New Jersey plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham told DailyMail.com: “The Ozempic face has essentially the same features that we see when patients lose weight quickly or consistently.

“We see a loss of volume in the face, and when we lose facial fat we see signs like more sunken cheeks, greater sagging of the skin and a general hollowing of the features.”

“Sometimes this can have the effect of making a person look older, because it's the fat in our cheeks that makes us look younger.”

Dr. Sue Decotiis, a weight loss expert who has prescribed Ozempic to thousands of patients, added that weight loss appears more dramatic on people with longer faces because of the way the skin is stretched.

More than nine million prescriptions for Ozempic have been written in the final three months of 2022, as the drug takes the United States by storm.

John Goodman, 71, is an example of the “Ozempic face,” or the way the face changes after rapid weight loss, experts said because of the deflated appearance of his cheeks and sunken eyes. They also pointed out more wrinkles on his face.

Robbie Williams revealed he lost 25 pounds on Ozempic (left in 2013 and right last year). Surgeons said the deeper lines on his face as well as the hollowness of his cheeks were signs of Ozempic's face. Expert says he looks more like an 'old man' now

The surgeons, who also included Dr. Nicholas Jones, a Georgia plastic surgeon, saw photos of 15 celebrities who had recently undergone weight-loss transformations, and said that more than half, mostly men , had the Ozempic face.

It was harder to tell with women, they said, because they are traditionally more likely to use fillers and cover up imperfections with makeup.

Topping the list was John Goodman, who experts said had significantly less facial volume and, as a result, looser skin that had formed wrinkles.

Dr Ramanadham said: “He didn't make the headlines for anything on Ozempic, so I don't know if that's it…

“But even with just weight loss, you see more wrinkles, more wrinkles and more deflation on his face as he loses weight compared to when he was heavier and his face was fuller.”

“These changes are just very typical of overall weight loss, whether or not weight loss medications were used.”

John, 71, lost 200 pounds in more than a decade, which he attributes to eating smaller portions, taking his dogs for a daily walk and, at one point, cutting out sugar and alcohol from his diet.

He has not said he used Ozempic, although photos of him in a New York airport this month appear particularly gaunt.

Scott Disick, who is rumored to be taking Ozempic, was also on the list, with doctors pointing out sunken areas under his eyes.

But surgeons said it was unusual for the weight-loss drugs to cause such a drastic change in his appearance, suggesting other factors could be at play, particularly if he used the drugs aggressively.

They also listed Robbie Williams as an Ozempic-faced celebrity, along with Dr.Ramanadham says, “You may see hollowness under the eyes and cheeks and more wrinkles appearing due to loss of volume.With Robbie, you can see direct weight loss results.

Jesse Plemons is pictured above in 2022 and again in 2024. In both images he is attending the Oscars. The star attributed her weight loss to intermittent fasting

Liam Payne pictured above in 2015 and 2023 Plastic surgeons said the chiseled features of his face suggested he had undergone buccal fat ablation, or removal of the fat pad from his cheeks, rather than a Ozempic face.

Dr Decotiis added: “He looks like a totally different person! He has a longer face, which means the weight loss definitely makes him look very defined.

The “Angels” star, 50, revealed her 25-pound weight loss last year, saying it was due to “something like Ozempic” and calling the weight loss a “Christmas miracle.”

Among the women, both doctors said Sharon Osbourne, also 71, was the most dramatic example of Ozempic's face after the star revealed she lost 42 pounds with Ozempic and that she “couldn’t stop losing weight”.

“Her eyes look more sunken, her cheeks look more sunken,” Dr. Ramanadham said. “There is also a significant loss of facial volume, and more wrinkles associated with it.”

Both also pointed out the nasolabial fold, or line from the side of the nose to the corner of the mouth, which they said had become more pronounced.

Of Jessica, Dr Jones said: “When you look at the previous photo, her face is much fuller and has more volume.

“But when I look at the last photo, her eyes, her face are more sunken, her cheeks are not as full. In fact, her face looks a little gaunt, like she's starving.

Jessica never said she used any weight loss medication, but previously revealed between 2019 and 2020 that she lost 100 pounds.

Surgeons were also asked to examine Liam Payne, 30, to determine whether the reduction in his facial features was due to Ozempic.

But they said it was more closely related to buccal fat removal surgery or removal of the fat pad from the cheeks. His chiseled features suggested he had not undergone significant weight loss.

Dr Jones said: “When a person loses a lot of weight, they can end up with a lot of loose skin. But that's not the case for Liam.