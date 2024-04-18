A biopic on Frank Sinatra in preparation; Oscar-winning actor to play singer





A Frank Sinatra biopic is reportedly in the works with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly considering playing the legendary singer. Variety reports that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese plans to direct the film after shooting an upcoming film about the life of Jesus Christ later this year. The Sinatra film reportedly stars DiCaprio as the crooner and Jennifer Lawrence as Sinatra's second wife, Ava Gardner. It would be a reunion for DiCaprio and Scorsese, who previously worked together on Killers of the Flower Moon, The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street. DiCaprio, whose credits include Titanic, Inception and an Oscar-winning performance in The Revenant, would also reunite with Lawrence, another Oscar winner who starred in the Netflix film Dont Look Up. Leonardo DiCarpio and Jennifer Lawrence, right, are reportedly being considered to star as Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner, left, in a biopic about the famous crooner. (Photos from Getty Images file)Getty Images It's unclear whether DiCaprio would sing live in the film or lip-sync to Sinatra's original recordings. It has also not been reported whether any other notable figures from Sinatra's life would have a role in the project, such as Sinatra's other wives like Nancy Barbato and Mia Farrow, or the famous Rat Pack that included Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. According to Variety, the still-untitled film has not been finalized because Sinatra's daughter Tina, who controls his estate, has not yet given her blessing. A studio has also not been finalized, but Sony and Apple are both reportedly interested. Frank Sinatra, who died in 1998, was one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, delivering easy-listening jazz, swing and vocal hits like Fly Me to the Moon, Young at Heart, The Way You Look Tonight, Strangers in. the night, my way and love and marriage written by Jimmy Van Heusen. He was also an actor, winning an Oscar for his role in From Here to Eternity and appearing in films alongside big names like Gene Kelly, Bing Crosby, Rita Hayworth and Shirley MacLaine. This wouldn't be the first time Sinatra was depicted on screen. Ray Liotta played the singer in The Rat Pack in 1998 and Philip Casnoff starred in the 1992 CBS miniseries Sinatra, produced by Tina Sinatra. Others who have played Sinatra include James Russo, Dennis Hopper and Creed singer Scott Stapp, who will appear as Sinatra in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic starring Dennis Quaid. Frank Sinatra singing at the Onondaga County War Memorial in Syracuse, New York, October 16, 1976. Dick Blume/The Post Standard SYRSYR New name of CNY pizzerias pays homage to the famous singer in a special way Former Syracuse sculptor unveils Frank Sinatra statue in legendary New Jersey singer's hometown Dressed in a tuxedo and sipping red wine, Frank Sinatra performs a first-class concert at the War Memorial in 1976 (photos)

