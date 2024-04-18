Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel Plan Makes Me Relieved That His New Film Was Canceled

Summary The Movie Critic would have served as a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but bringing back Cliff Booth would have been a mistake.

Quentin Tarantino had plans for a Once upon a time in Hollywood following through his new film The film critic, but that would have been a huge mistake for a returning character. For years, Tarantino has talked about his plans to retire after making 10 films. So there has been a lot of anticipation and speculation about what his latest film will be about. Tarantino is not a filmmaker who makes sequels (both Kill Bill films count as one), but The film critic would have been a continuation of Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Once upon a time in Hollywood took viewers back to 1969, during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age. It followed actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), whose career was beginning to decline, and his best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), whose career was also in decline. Alongside their stories were those of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and the Manson Family, although Once upon a time in Hollywood gave Tate a different ending. Even though they gave them a fitting ending, The film critic was going to bring back Cliff Boothwhich would have ruined the character.





Film critic bringing Cliff Booth's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would have been a mistake

The Film Critic Would Have Served as a Sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

was to take place in 1977 in California, and the only actor officially cast was Brad Pitt.





In March 2023, Tarantino revealed that he had completed the script for The film critic, which would have been his tenth and final film. Little was known about The film criticnotably that the main character was based on a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine and whom Tarantino had met many years ago. The film critic was set in 1977 in California, and the only actor officially cast was Brad Pitt, marking his third collaboration with Tarantino after Inglourious Basterds And Once upon a time in Hollywood.

The film critic Filming was scheduled to begin in fall 2023, but on April 19, 2024, it was reported that Tarantino had dropped out The film critic, but no reason has been revealed. According to THRat one point, The film critic has become an integral part of the world of Once upon a time in Hollywood and Pitt reportedly reprized his role as Cliff Booth. Given that The film critic takes place in 1977, it would have been a sequel or continuation of Once upon a time in Hollywoodbut it is unclear whether Cliff Booth would have been a main or supporting character.





Although no plot details The film critic were revealed, bringing back Cliff Booth would have been a mistake as he got a great ending in Once upon a time in Hollywood. After fighting (and killing most of) Manson's followers, Tex (Austin Butler), Sadie (Mikey Madison), and Katie (Madisen Beaty) while high on an LSD-laced cigarette, Booth was shot and taken to the hospital, while Dalton remained at home. and accepted Tate's offer to go to her house.

Never mind The film critic had in store for Booth, it couldn't have compared to what he did in Once upon a time in Hollywood with Manson's crew, and his fate after that chaotic night is best left to the public's imagination.





What happened to Cliff Booth after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cliff Booth's future can be inferred from the people who inspired him

Once upon a time in Hollywood didn't reveal what happened to Cliff Booth after he was shot and taken to the hospital, nor did Tarantino talk about it like he did about what happened to Rick Dalton after the end of the film. However, Booth's fate can be inferred by looking at the people who inspired the character. Cliff Booth was inspired by real stuntman Hal Needhamwhose career was affected by the film industry's swapping of stunts for special effects. he changed career and became a director.





If Booth hadn't continued working as Dalton's stuntman after Once upon a time in Hollywood, it is possible that Booth changed his career to the film industry and become a director, capturing the attention that his encounter with the Manson Family surely generated. Cliff Booth's life after Once upon a time in Hollywood it is better to leave it unknown and bring it back into The film critic would have killed the mystery surrounding him and risked ruining his story in the previous film.

