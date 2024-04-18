Perfect towel for a day at the beach or pool – sponsored by KttyHwk





Sand-free microfiber beach towels are the new “must have” for your next vacation

CHARLOTTE, NC This article involves commercial content.

The products and services presented appear in the form of paid advertising. The temperatures are warming up and summer is fast approaching! This morning on Charlotte Today, we shared the new “must have” to throw in your beach and pool bag. Joining us today is Mary Mac Stallings, owner of “KttyHwk” and “The Agency”. On the show, Stallings shared: Why These beach towels aren't your standard “must-have” – ​​they're so much more and can keep all your items safe while you have a little fun in the sun. KttyHwk beach towels are made of sand-free microfiber, with a hidden zippered pocket to carry your belongings to the beach and hide your valuables while you're away from your towel. Stallings says: They're also great for concerts or games where you can't have a purse. Specially designed here in Charlotte, these towels have unique designs on the front and back, and are great to take to the beach because they are sand-free, and you can shake off the sand right away and wash a bunch, if you want . we're a family…very easily. These napkins are sure to stand out! The hidden zippered pocket is really what stands out. Stallings shares: “I was robbed once on the beach in another country, all my money was stolen from my bag, if I had my wallet in the towel they would have never found it because they didn't Would never have looked there too, when you don't want to take much to the beach you can literally just take this towel and put your few things in the pocket, I do that all the time! Learn more about: kttyhwk.com Special offer: use code WCNC and get 30% off your order. Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn all about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m. From trends to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show. Charlotte Today also features sponsored content from local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call (214) 977-6001 now If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at [email protected] Be sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Get to know hosts Mia and Eugene by reading their bio pages and following them on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/entertainment/television/charlotte-today/perfect-towel-for-a-day-at-the-beach-or-pool-sponsored-by-kttyhwk/275-cdcaf89a-c73e-4dd4-a4fd-97a07e9c0afa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos