Pravda owner beefs up security after shooting, responds to council members' comments about bad actor

WILMINGTON The owner of Pravda nightclub, site of a recent shooting that left one person in critical condition, is defending his business after a city council member said some downtown clubs were bad actors.

Dustin Cook, a sixteen-year business owner and owner of Pravda and KGB, told the Port City Daily on Thursday that he takes it very personally when something happens downtown.

The fact that this happened at my establishment is very upsetting to me, Cook said. And the fact that now there is someone who wants to come after me for this, instead of supporting us, is just horrible.

Cook is already making changes following Saturday's shooting. He reported that Pravda was returning to a membership system, which was once required of private clubs. Local bars typically charged their patrons $1 for a year's pass, until state law dropped the rule. in 2022.

Visitors to the club will now also be screened via a metal detector wand at the door.

Cook plans to open this weekend.

I would expect and I really don't want to do more than a quarter of our business, Cook said.

Two employees have also resigned since Saturday.

“We always wanted to give people a fun, safe way to get out, connect with music and each other and have a great night out,” Cook said. Were absolutely devastated.

On Tuesday, council member Luke Waddell spoke about Saturday's shooting, which resulted in Antonio Beatty's arrest on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and carrying a concealed weapon. Prosecutors said video footage showed Beatty shooting the victim as he turned to leave.

The reality is that this is something very bad and horrible that happened at Pravda and it is not something very horrible that Pravda caused or did, Cook said.

Waddell seemed to place blame for the act of violence, and those that preceded it, on a few select small businesses.

I have stated publicly recently, and I continue to believe this, that there are a few downtown establishments that are bad actors and are consistent enablers of violent crime in our downtown, Waddell said.

In his Facebook post with similar remarks, the council member replaced the word “establishments” with “nightclubs.”

Waddell then asked staff to compile crime statistics showing which businesses or individuals were guilty of the most incidents. In a call with the PCD Thursday, Waddell did not specify which establishments he was referring to.

I'm not ready to list any yet, Waddell said, noting that's why he asked staff to compile data.

Waddell said his comments were well received by the community and community members, including business owners, affirmed the validity of his claims.

Still, Cook said he thought Waddell's biases were misplaced. Cook called the board member to discuss it and told the PCD it didn't go very well.

Waddell would not comment on the conversation.

On Thursday, Cook said he did not feel the violence was concentrated at Pravda and that the owners were following all laws that bind other establishments. His other bar, KGB, received no calls from police, he said.

Port City Daily filed a public records request for police reports taken for incidents at Pravda and the KGB, but the press did not respond.

Still, Waddell argued the council should consider taking action. That could include nuisance abatement, although Waddell said it's not something he takes lightly.

State law defines a nuisance as the construction, establishment, maintenance, maintenance, use, ownership, or rental of any building or place in which or upon which activities are carried out, conducted, or permitted. repeated acts which create and constitute a breach of the peace.

If a business is found to be repeatedly violating public policy, civil action can be taken against it, although many municipalities can enter into agreements with the business owner to mitigate the problems without go to court.

Lt. Greg Willett of the Wilmington Police Department told PCD on Wednesday that anecdotally the establishments that stand out for their reporting volume include Pravda, but that those rumors were going on before the latest round of violence .

God bless them because the people who own them are nice and helpful, but they've had big customer problems, Willett said.

Cook corroborated this assessment, noting that Pravda receives a fairly mixed crowd and that this could contribute to the number of incidents at the club.

In response to recent incidents, Cook said there were a series of fights involving police between December and February. The nightclub owner said security was reduced to two people, one at the door, the other inside at that time, due to a normal reduction during the winter months, but business hasn't slowed down as Cook hoped during the off-season.

Since then, they have increased security to four and reinforced the front doors, turning away people they think might be a problem.

On the night of April 13, staff had no indication that Beatty was going to shoot anyone, Cook said. Reviewing the video footage, he said the 29-year-old was asked to sit with the man he would ultimately shoot 10 minutes later.

Cook then described that after the shooting, cameras show Beatty running outside and that it was Pravda's own security who followed him and identified the shooter to police. He said Beatty and police had a brief exchange outside, during which Cook said it looked like they might let him go until security and other officers pointed him out.

Cook invited Mayor Saffo to come view the footage and discuss the consequences, according to an email obtained by Port City Daily, but per press release said the mayor did not respond.

After publication, Cook said PCD Saffo responded to his email.

