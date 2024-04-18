Preview at the theater: musicals, comedies and ice skating warm up spring

The biggest names in theater will spring into action this season.

As the sun shines brighter, vibrant productions will flourish on stages across Los Angeles. Featuring Tony Award-winning musicals and world-class comedians, the upcoming theater lineup will ensure a thriving season.

Read on to see the Daily Bruin's picks for spring's top seats.

[Related: Film preview: Upcoming spring flicks find adventure at every turn]

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party (Long Beach Arena)

Help Mickey research his new weekend plans.

Disney On Ice will present its latest addition, “Mickey’s Search Party,” April 25-28 at Long Beach Arena. Mickey will take viewers on an immersive experience as he searches for Tinker Bell and meets unexpected friends along the way. With tickets only $25, people of all ages can come and enjoy the show.

The show will feature skating, acrobatics and stunts performed by some of the audience's favorite Disney characters. Producer Nicole Feld launched the show in 2018, working with a team to shape the costumes, set design and characters to capture the enchanting magic of Walt Disney. Taking participants on a journey that is both comical and endearing, Mickey's Search Party will unveil several storylines before their eyes.

Leave with Moana, sing with the characters from “Coco” and embark on a whole new world with Aladdin in the adventure “Mickey's Search Party”.

– Call from Isabelle

Come From Afar (Hollywood Pantages Theatre)

“Come From Away” is making a comeback this spring.

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical will run for nearly a week at the Hollywood Pantages Theater from May 7-12, with tickets to any of the eight shows starting at $49. Based on true events, “Come From Away” is set in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, where approximately 7,000 passengers are dropped off at the Gander International Airport. The townspeople come together to welcome the newcomers and bond as a community as news of the tragedy reaches Gander.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” opened on Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards that same year. The musical features 23 songs that remind its audiences of the capacity for human kindness and the triumph of compassion over hatred in the midst of crisis. Hailed for its dazzling technical performances and dynamic casting, “Come From Away” highlights the good that ultimately allows passengers and townspeople to persevere despite hardship.

Viewers will definitely come away with a new outlook on life, love and humanity.

-Sydney Gaw

Netflix is ​​a present joke: Trevor Noah (Hollywood Bowl)

Trevor Noah is championing comedy this spring.

On May 11, the two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian is set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl as part of Netflix's annual “Netflix is ​​a Joke Fest,” a 12-day festival spotlighting more than 400 comedy artists at across Los Angeles. After his unexpected departure from “The Daily Show,” the festival appearance adds a much-anticipated stop to his “Off the Record Tour,” answering the audience's question “What Now?” for the South African comedy veteran. Closing out the Hollywood Bowl festival dates, Noah's fresh take on the intricacies of global pop culture sets him apart from the long list of acclaimed names in comedy set to perform at the beloved Los Angeles venue.

Blending political satire with witty accounts of his own childhood experience during apartheid, Noah's seven-year legacy at Comedy Central and four stand-up specials on Netflix has developed a global audience of unwavering supporters . Although the TV host is straying from the political material that has become his signature, his upcoming set will certainly be rooted in authentic storytelling and the universal experiences that fans around the world have come to love.

Once the last joke is told on the Hollywood Bowl stage, Trevor Noah surely won't be the “last one laughing.”

-Ruwani Jayasekara

A strange loop (Ahmanson Theater)

Broadway will pass through Hollywood in June.

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Broadway production of “A Strange Loop” will be presented at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles from June 5-30. Self-proclaimed “the great big, black, queer American musical for everyone,” the series is a bold and comedic take on social issues, striving to depict the lived experiences of the black LGBTQ+ community. The musical is directed by Stephen Brackett and tickets start at $35.

Featuring the book, music and lyrics of Michael R. Jackson, the show reflects his own life as an ambitious theater artist. The protagonist Usher is a black gay writer who, fed up with the limitations of his day job as a theater usher, begins writing a musical about a black gay artist writing a musical about a black gay artist – thus forming the strange loop . Additionally, Jackson was once a struggling opener for “The Lion King,” insisting on writing a musical, adding another layer to this “Inception”-like narrative. As a whole, the musical personifies the protagonist's inner dilemmas as “thoughts” playing the characters in his mind. Through humor and quirky dialogue, the musical illustrates Usher struggling with racial and gender barriers as he pursues his dreams.

Viewers are sure to get lost in this strange loop, emerging with a new outlook on society.

–Puja Anand

[Related: Theater review: Katerina McCrimmon is ‘unrivaled’ as Fanny Brice in ‘Funny Girl’]

Mrs. Doubtfire (Hollywood Pantages Theater)

The scene could always use a little more mischief.

The musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” will arrive at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on June 11, where 24 shows are scheduled through June 30. Ticket prices start at $45 to see Tony-nominated actor Rob McClure play the role of the titular nanny. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks is the director behind the current project “Mrs. Doubtfire Tour.

Anne Fine's 1987 novel “Madame Doubtfire” provided the raw material for the Broadway production. Audiences are probably most familiar with the film adaptation of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which starred Robin Williams and Sally Field and became the second highest-grossing film of 1993 at the domestic box office. Like its predecessors, the musical will follow Daniel Hillard, a middle-aged father, and his efforts to spend more time with his children amid the custody battles brought on by his divorce. Pretending to be an elderly woman in order to be hired as her children's caretaker, Hillard struggles to keep her true identity a secret through a series of increasingly hilarious situations.

For close-knit families like the Hillards and Angelenos who are looking for a hearty laugh, “Mrs. Doubtfire” is sure to entertain while providing a lesson or two.

–Reid Sperisen