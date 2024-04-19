Everything about Rick Moranis' quiet life since leaving Hollywood

“I have absolutely no regrets. My life is wonderful.”

That's what Rick Moranis said The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, when asked about his decision to step away from the spotlight.

The actor, who turns 71 on April 18, was a popular star throughout the 1980s and 1990s, having first found fame on the Canadian sketch show Second City Television, he moved on to blockbusters like ghost hunters And Honey, I reduced the children, in addition to Little Shop of Horrors And Parenthood.

But after the death of his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, in 1991, the father of two retired from Hollywood.

“I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” he said.THR. “Things happen to people all the time, and people adapt, change careers, move to another city. Really, that's all I've done.”

From his earliest successes to his most recent public moments, take a look back at Rick Moranis' time in and out of the spotlight.

June 1984: Rick Moranis stars in ghost hunters

Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver in 1984's “Ghostbusters.”

After a two-year stay in Toronto Second City Television (SCTV), Rick Moranis' star continued to grow in films like 1983's Strange brew and the years 1984 Streets of Fire. But it was the blockbuster of June 1984 ghost hunters it really brought him to the masses as nerdy Louis Tully, who finds himself inhabited by a ghost.

“You can’t be with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis without having fun,” Moranis said in an interview with then-critic Bobbie Wygant. “When [director Ivan Reitman] called me to do this, I just had to say yes.

He came back for 1989 Ghostbusters II, plus other 80s favorites like Hockey night And Space balls.

December 1986: Rick Moranis stars in Little Shop of Horrors

Rick Moranis in 1986's “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“Feed me, Seymour!” Rick Moranis starred in the big screen adaptation of the dark musical Little Shop of Horrorsalongside other comedians like Steve Martin, Jim Belushi and John Candy and stars like Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Ellen Greene and Michelle Weeks.

“The movie is great” he told David Letterman This year. “There are some wonderful performances.”

June 1989: Rick Moranis stars in Honey, I reduced the children

Rick Moranis in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” in 1989.

In a film that introduced him to younger audiences, Rick Moranis directed the Disney production Honey, I reduced the children as an inventor father who accidentally. . . shrinks his children.

“If this was made today, it would be very different, probably just with a green screen and computer-generated stuff,” the actor said during a rare 2020 interview about the film for Disney+. Incidental culture.

Director Joe Johnston “had this vision in mind,” Moranis added. “And in that movie, I was really an actor. I think I drove it crazy a few times trying to put more comedy in it because I was always looking for how to disrupt and introduce more jokes, and poor guy Joe just wanted to make his movie.”

Moranis returned for the 1992 sequel Honey, I blew the kid up and the 1997 direct-to-video Honey, we've shrunk! plus the 90s Walt Disney World attraction Honey, I narrowed the audience.

May 1994: Rick Moranis stars in The Flintstones and other favorite films

Rick Moranis in 1994's “The Flintstones” with Rosie O'Donnell, John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins.

From then on, Rick Moranis starred in a series of hits like Parenthood, little giants, my blue paradise And Big bully.

He also went back in time as Barney Rubble in the live-action film. Flintstones alongside Rosie O'Donnell as his wife Betty, and John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins as Fred and Wilma Flintstone. The film grossed over $340 million worldwide.

Late 1990s: Rick Moranis retires from the spotlight

Rick Moranis in 2020.

After the death of his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, in 1991, the father of two took a step back from his work to raise his children, taking on a handful of voice roles during the 2000s but remaining largely out of screen.

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he reflected on the transition from hustle on the sets to raising children.

“I was working with some really interesting people, great people,” he said. “I went from there to being at home with a few little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me.”

He added: “I have absolutely no regrets. My life is wonderful.”

February 2020: Rick Moranis considers a return to the big screen

In February 2020, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Rick Moranis is returning to the big screen for a reboot of Honey, I reduced the children, titled Shrunk. In this film, he was to play his old character, Wayne Szalinski, with FrozenJosh Gad as his now-adult son. Original director Joe Johnston was also back.

To say seeing #RickMoranis on the big screen again is a dream come true is an understatement of the decade. But to say I have a bird's-eye view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the century. Welcome back, hero! Gad wrote on Twitter.

In 2023, Gad shared an update, writing on Twitter that COVID, scheduling issues, and budget issues may have derailed the project.

“If you want it, let your local@disney know,” he added.

September 2020: Rick Moranis joins Ryan Reynolds on screen

While he still owned Mint Mobile, Ryan Reynolds managed to convince Rick Moranis for a commercial.

“It’s hard to believe Mint Mobile went without an unlimited plan for so long,” Reynolds said in the post. “So, to introduce him, we brought in an actor we've all been without for too long: Rick Moranis.”

“So why am I here?” Moranis asked after Reynolds told him he wasn't actually obligated to promote the new plan.

“I’m a big fan,” Reynolds explained. “Massive.”

“That's it?” Moranis asked before walking out of frame. “See you.”

Reynolds released a statement about the star with the ad, saying in part: “We asked Rick to do this eight days before our shoot, kind of as a joke, but after a few emails and a conversation, he agreed . And it was wonderful. “Everyone on set was completely stunned, and especially me, I'm so grateful he came back and I hope he stays there. “

October 2020: Rick Moranis is attacked in New York

Rick Moranis' name made headlines for unfortunate reasons in late 2020, when he was the victim of a random punch to the head on New York's Upper West Side. A month later, police announced they had arrested a suspect.

Moranis went to a local hospital with head, back and hip pain, according to WCBSwhich reported that the star reported the incident to the NYPD's 20th Precinct.

“He is doing well but is grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes,” Moranis' rep said. The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Social media reacted to the news, with stars like Chris Evans coming to Moranis' defense.

“My blood is boiling. Find this man. Don't touch Rick Moranis”, Evans wrote on Twitter.

March 2024: Rick Moranis is photographed in New York

Most recently, Rick Moranis was photographed taking a leisurely stroll around New York City in March 2024, a few weeks before his 71st birthday. He was dressed for the rainy weather with a blue jacket over a matching shirt, beige pants and black shoes, along with a multi-colored knit cap.