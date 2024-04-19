Kim Kardashian meets Roman Polanski (?!) in American Horror Story: Delicate

While watching the episode of American Horror Story: Delicate when Kim Kardashian disappeared suspiciously and when my family dog ​​died: the two worst days of my life so far. Luckily, a horrible third day won't be added to that list, since Kardashian's character is back. AHS: Delicate after the drought of the last few weeks. Suddenly, all is well in the world again, at least for the 29 minutes of the hour-long time slot when the series actually aired. (This week's episode, the penultimate installment before next week's season finale, ended a full 10 minutes before its scheduled airtime block on FX.)

Yes, Kardashian's colossal bitch of a high-powered Hollywood publicist, Siobhan Corbyn, is back, and we finally get a sense of the evil deeds she's been up to this whole season. After helping her best friend, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), become a superstar by directing Anna's independent film. The author In a surprise success, Siobhan set her sights on younger, fresher meat: Anna's unborn child. Isn’t that what Tinseltown is? Always looking for the next big thing before the first one even has a chance to die down.

But we've been getting hints about Siobhan's true intentions throughout the season. After last week's episode, which ditched everyone's favorite character in favor of some much-needed exposition for this season's audience of 71, things had to go a little deeper this week. And by that I mean they must have completely gone off the rails. Ryan Murphy might not be AHS: Delicates showrunner, but make no mistake: This is still a Ryan Murphy production through and through, and that means completely fumbling the landing. At least in this week's episode we got the most ridiculous homage to Baby rosemary, scatological humor and a lesbian kiss featuring Kardashian. I guess if they want to sacrifice intelligent storytelling, the least they can do is AHS: Delicate in horror movie-parody of himself.

Episode 8 or, Episode 3 of AHS: Delicate Part 2; make your choice begins with this dreadful recreation of Baby rosemary, complete with a useless Roman Polanski character. (Imagine being that actor and calling your parents to excitedly tell them you've booked a speaking role, only to reveal it's that of a disgraced pedophile director.) An actress who looks nothing like Mia Farrow ( Gaby Slape) except for her blonde pixie cut recreates the famous scene where Polanski brought in Farrow real traffic in New Yorka blow that has since been recreated by the equally maniacal Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms. After the scene, Mark Mia Farrow returns to her dressing room and hallucinates her fake pregnant belly undergoing a miscarriage. An off-screen disembodied voice fry tells him, “Take it off!” Mia does as she is told and turns to thank the woman standing behind her. Surprise! It's Siobhan in a swoop bang and a '60s bandana. When Mia asks Siobhan how she knew what to do, Siobhan just smiles and says: Woman's intuition.

I was almost ready to forgive last week's horrible, Siobhan-less episode after that absolutely stupid opening sequence, until the rest of that episode turned into a total disaster. Long story very short: Siobhan's storylines worked and Anna receives an Oscar nomination for her role in The author when she is already about eight months pregnant. Typically, there is about two months between the announcement of Oscar nominees and the time the ceremony takes place, but not in AHS world! Annas had to have her baby at the Oscars for this crazy plot to make sense, so the Oscars are apparently the week after the nominations are announced.

Arriving at their hotel in Los Angeles, Siobhan points to a corner of a hallway and says: Oh my God, this is where Harvey Weinstein ejaculated in a plant! Polanski and Weinstein in a single episode? How tasteful. AHS: Delicate has been trying to make vague comments about Hollywood and the treatment of women for its entire season, but has yet to come up with a concrete message, so it all just seems like off-color jokes. The next day, Oscar's morning, Siobhan enters Anna's hotel room with half a latte, which Anna does not need, as she rushes to the bathroom just as Siobhan enters. In reality, it's because Anna is hallucinating her legs being covered in black scales. But Siobhan assumes her client simply has gastrointestinal issues. Are you shitting? Siobhan shouts at Anna. Get that bastard out ASAP, bitch! Plop plop!

During the Oscars ceremony, filmed in a jerky manner, Anna collapses on the red carpet. She tells Siobhan that, despite the contractions, she wants to stay until her category and then go to the hospital together. Best Actress usually comes towards the end of the TV show, so Anna had to really practice her labored breathing before the big day. When the Best Actress category comes up, Anna's contractions get worse. Just before the winner is called, Siobhan whispers: What would you give up for the Oscar? Siobhan directs her eyes to Anna's bulging stomach before continuing. Nothing? Anna acquiesces, making a silent pact to give up her child for a golden statue.

A few seconds later, as ifwitchcraftAnna wins the Oscar. To congratulate her, Siobhan places a big one on her customer's lips, and the episode ends as Anna goes on stage to accept her award, hearing strange voices swirling around her. This is all absurd and, frankly, profoundly insane. But I remain convinced that Kardashian makes all of this bearable. If this season was just Roberts and one of the other Murphys AHS favorites, I will never be able to make it this far into the season. But now I'm looking forward to next week's bloody finale. Well, you know, as much as you can be when you're watching something partly out of morbid curiosity.