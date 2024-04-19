Entertainment
Dr. AS Jennifer Ashton leaves GMA and ABC News to launch the agenda
Dr. Jennifer Ashton is leaving ABC News.
THE GMA3 the ABC co-host and chief medical correspondent will leave the network in June when her contract ends.
Ashton says she made the decision to leave so she could build her new women's wellness company, Ajenda, which she will lead as founder and CEO. The company, launched with a newsletter in March, focuses on the health and weight management challenges of menopause.
“I kind of subscribe to the fact that when the universe sends you a message, you should listen to it,” says Ashton. The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I have observed and participated in the steady rise of interest in these two fields in our country and in our society and in our culture and our media and in medicine and science.
“Sometimes an important message requires the right messenger, and I feel like there's no longer a tipping point in this country for women's health and for weight management,” Ashton adds. “We are facing an obesity epidemic, and menopause, perimenopause and women's health are literally in the spotlight like never before. And I want to be the messenger of these messages. So I'm excited to finally have the opportunity to dedicate 100% of my time and effort to this, and use the skills that I learned from being with the number one network for, I think, 13 years that this is going to be really vital in that regard.
Ashton says she has received vocal support from her fellow ABC anchors, as well as ABC News President Kim Godwin and Debra O'Connell, who runs ABC's news and networks division. ABC.
“They both said to me, 'Is there anything we can do to change your mind?' And when I said that's really not the case, because I really believe in doing this, they basically said, you know, “we're going to be behind you.” unusual in this industry at the moment,” says Ashton.
“As one of the preeminent medical journalists of our time – or as we call him here at ABC, 'America's Favorite Doctor' – Dr. Ashton has contributed enormously to ABC News as a network #1 news outlet in the United States,” O'Connell said in a statement. “She will always have a home at ABC, and we wish her the best as she continues her unwavering advocacy for women's health.”
“Dr. Ashton's straightforward, fact-based reporting has guided our audiences – and the country – through some of the most significant health crises of the past decade, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has done it with blood -cold, with unhindered access to key healthcare. leaders and experts, and exceptional reporting that provided a roadmap to wellness for millions of our viewers,” added Godwin.
The journalist and doctor (she is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and a specialist in obesity medicine) has worked for ABC News since 2012 and began hosting GMA3 in March 2020 to help explain the emerging COVID-19 pandemic to viewers. She has remained with the program since then, including through its relaunch last year alongside co-hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. That being said, even though Ashton is leaving ABC, she doesn't plan to leave television entirely, noting her experience as a medical contributor to CBS News and Fox News.
“What I told ABC is that they are my family and I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going to disappear from television,” says Ashton. “It's a very powerful platform and medium, and I've been doing it at ABC for 13 years and at other networks for five years before that, and I intend to continue doing television in some form or another. What that looks like is to be determined. But I also feel like there are many ways to reach people, and television is one of them, but I want to implement them all.
This will likely include video content developed by Ajenda, which is also exploring business areas such as live online clinics for education or meal planning.
“It's always been my medical calling, but I really feel like I'm able to leverage my communication ability and the platform that I have in both of those areas,” Ashton says. “So, who knows what this will evolve into, but I know that I like to communicate on these subjects. And so any way I can do it, I'm interested and it's all on the table. It could be a podcast, TV, docuseries, anything.
