What's Real About the Fallout Series About the Post-Apocalyptic Video Game Series Daily Local
Branding at the London premiere of the Fallout TV series on Thursday April 4, 2024 in London. (Scott A. Garfitt/Invision/AP)
As superhero movies lose steam in pop culture, the next big thing on the horizon is video game movies. In recent years, films and television shows based on interactive entertainment have gradually gained ground, including Sonic the hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros. movie. and The Last of Us.
Hollywood's relationship with the young art form has evolved from a way to make a quick buck to an inviting conversation about how to translate the experience of playing a video game into watching it. Some projects do it with special effects (Sonic) while others do it with animation (Mario). However, other video game franchises have it easier because they are naturally cinematic (The Last of Us).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-mugKDQDlgThe best and most intriguing achievement is that of creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworets. To fall. This eight-part Prime Video series is different from other efforts because of how the source material is structured. In Bethesda Game Studios titles, players create their own protagonist known as the Vault Dweller, who is hunted into the Wasteland to explore it. Players have free will and the ability to radically change the world.
Players encounter bizarre locals, ally themselves with factions, and choose who lives or dies in some cases. In crazier cases, players can even blow up an entire colony. This can make you really unpopular. It's different from a simple platform game like Mario or a narrative blockbuster like The Last of Us.
How to make a show with such an open principle? Creators take advantage of over 25 years of history and the beautifully strange tone of video games. The original 2D games satirized American culture, politics, and capitalism, while later games added a darker tone, a hint of paranoia, and an anything-goes mentality. (There are fleshed out alien sagas in Fallout 3 and beyond.)
The TV show captures some of that, but offers newcomers and longtime fans an appealing treat: a new storyline with characters and situations every bit as memorable as anything in video games. For those new to the world of Fallout, it's a darkly comic take on the post-apocalyptic world. The retro-future world of this alternate reality is both familiar and anachronistically strange. They look to Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul, aka Cooper Howard, as protagonists with varying levels of experience with the Wasteland.
Meanwhile, video game veterans will appreciate the references to the franchise. Everything is perfect, from the distinct Vault-tec font to the way the hacking is done. In many ways, the Fallout series feels like it could have been a storyline written for a video game. Wagner and Robertson-Dworet have done a phenomenal job of making the world and story accessible to Fallout neophytes, but authentic to those who have spent hundreds of hours living in video games.
It's a difficult balancing act that the creators deftly manage while retaining the secrets of the woven narrative. The process of figuring out how all the pieces fit together is a journey that almost feels like a video game quest.
Additionally, the plot that unfolds across the eight episodes carries weight in the franchise's history. This is important because unlike other media, video games allow curious people to visit the worlds they see on television and explore it as much as they want. They can watch the Prime Video show, and if the world of Fallout piques their interest enough, they can venture into the Wasteland themselves.
And Fallout fans new and old have done just that. According to Steam data, Fallout 76, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout New Vegas saw an influx of players jumping into the games. The titles rank in the top 20 on the gaming services' best seller list. A streaming show hasn't had this much impact on a video game since Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has renewed interest in Cyberpunk 2077 after its criticized launch.
For fans, the tide is turning for video game movies and TV shows. The collaboration between Hollywood and video games creates high-quality, symbiotic projects as the two seek to present worlds that are not only fascinating to experience via a controller, but also fascinating enough to keep viewers captivated in front of the television.
