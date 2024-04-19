Bollywood's supporting role in Indian elections

As the largest electorate in history heads to the polls in India from April 19 to June 1, 2024, political parties are seeking to influence voters' decisions through cinema.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, seeking a third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has used cinema, more than others, to disseminate the party's goals and ideas.

The BJP claims India as a Hindu nation. The Modi government openly supports films that promote the BJP's ideology by granting tax breaks and removing regulatory restrictions, especially when these films are strategically timed to release in theaters before the elections. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on a staunch advocate of a purely Hindu nation, was released weeks before voting began for the 2024 elections.

The Indian film entertainment industry is a complex giant with an output of around 1,500 releases per year and a fan base that stretches across the globe. Fabulously choreographed dance routines, catchy lyrics, memorable dialogues and historical and religious imagery make it a preferred means of communication even for political parties.

The use of popular Indian cinema for political purposes has a long history, predating India's independence. As an art historian, I have documented how cinematic imagery was used to produce a heroic aura around political figures in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in my book 2009 Celluloid Deities: The Visual Culture of Cinema and Politics in South India.

The connection between cinema and politics has made it the main vehicle for the long careers of many charismatic politicians, some being film screenwriters and producers, others leading actors and actresses. Since the 1980s, it has also sparked a national trend of using cinematic means to capture voters' attention.

Mobilizing moviegoers for electoral campaigns

Watching movies in theaters is an eventful and enjoyable experience that attracts a mass audience. As sociologist Lakshmi Srinivas describes in her 2016 book House Full, the release of highly anticipated blockbusters is akin to a festival. Most striking is the enthusiasm of the audience as they recite the dialogues, dance to the lyrics and salute the stars as they appear on screen.

In the Indian context, the impact of cinemas extends from the cinema hall to the street in the form of advertisements, fashion and film music that dominate public spaces. Art historian Shalini Kakar argues that the spectacle of cinema arouses passionate reactions in spectators that closely resemble religious emotions. She discusses case studies of movie buffs who even worship their favorite celebrities as deities by creating temples for these stars in residential and commercial spaces. These fans organize religious ceremonies and public festivities for their favorite stars.

But more often than not, fans are part of a large and vocal collective. Media theorist SV Srinivas has discovered that movie buffs can make or break stars' careers and lives. If a star decides to enter politics, these movie fans can become active participants in the star's political campaigns. But if the star does something that fans disapprove of, they will easily boycott his films and even destroy his career.

An alignment of cinema and politics

The Tamil Nadu film industry, more than any other industry in India, has evolved closely with political and social developments in the region since the 1940s. The ideals of Tamil nationalism, a political movement that changed the course of the history of Tamil Nadu, have been powerfully conveyed through entertainment films. Often, the personalities associated with these films were physically present alongside politicians at party meetings.

In my research, I found that the alignment of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu was facilitated by the use of identical advertising mediums. Political parties regularly ask advertisers to produce featured images of politicians. One of the favored advertising mediums of the film industry and party members was the hand-painted plywood cutout. These full-length portraits, measuring between 20 and 100 feet in height, featured charismatic leaders of Tamil nationalist parties such as M. Karunanidhi, a prolific and influential screenwriter, and J. Jayalalithaa, a famous film star turned politician.

Although these political portraits were meant to be realistic rather than melodramatic, the style and scale of these portraits resembled the image of a movie star. They thus helped to transfer the power of the image of the cinematic star to the image of the leader.

I have argued that these advertisements played an important role in visualizing and shaping the identity politics of Tamil nationalism.

The audience for these images is counted in the millions. When these brightly colored portraits of movie stars and political leaders appeared side by side in public space, they rose above the horizon like celestial beings. Often the images became the object of adulation. They were feted and garlanded, people danced, burst cookies, clapped and gathered around these images and posed next to them for photos.

The charismatic politicians of the Tamil nationalist movement started the trend by combining the brilliance of star image, the power of political portraiture and the divine aura of icons in their advertising.

The role of cinemas in a politics of division

Under Modi's leadership, three themes are emerging in a series of films that favor the BJP's goals and policies and are supported by the party: claiming credit for social initiatives, instilling Hindu nationalist beliefs in society, and increasing tensions between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority communities. .

For example, a 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem ki Katha, or Toilet: A Love Story, tells the story of a couple whose marriage begins to fall apart due to lack of a toilet at home. At the start of the film, which is an entertaining musical melodrama, viewers are informed that while Mahatma Gandhi fought for a clean environment, it is Modi who makes this dream a reality by budgeting for the construction of toilets throughout the country.

Another series of films in the biopic genre presents the historical legacy of right-wing Hindu nationalist organizations and their leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reminded voters that prime ministers are lifted out of poverty, was due to be released just before the 2019 elections. But the Election Commission of India, an independent body charged with ensuring free and fair elections, has ordered that the film could only be released after the elections.

A third, more troubling genre is politically polarizing films. Based on real events with strong ethnic connotations in which communities of Hindus and Muslims clashed, the scripts of these films dramatize highly biased narratives in which Hindus are seen as the victims while Muslims are the evil authors.

Widely viewed examples of this genre include Kashmir Files, which shows the mass exodus of Hindus from the northern Indian state of Kashmir in the early 1990s, when they were targeted by pro-Pakistani armed uprising of Kashmiri Muslims. The film, which demonizes Muslims and shows them committing extremely barbaric and cruel acts, is one of those publicly endorsed by the Prime Minister himself.

The film producers and distributors I interviewed for my research were unanimous that it was impossible to accurately predict whether a film would do well at the box office, just like election results are.

However, if the BJP had its way, it would be fair to conclude that part of the hat trick was a clever endorsement of cinema as a party propaganda vehicle.

The conversation