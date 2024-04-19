Entertainment
Hollywood mourns a participant, a studio that wanted to save the world
End of an era, end of an economic model, end of a gravy train, end of the world. There have been a lot of mixed emotions this week in response to the closure of Oscar-winning production company Participant, and at the very least, the industry has agreed that something has come to an end.
When Variety announced on Tuesday the closure of billionaire Jeff Skoll's 20-year-old company – after winning 21 Oscars and introducing a business model that prioritized social impact slightly more than profits – many players in the sector were shaken. Not only has this mid-tier financier and self-made producer left the market, but what that means for the viability of films and TV shows that ask vital questions about justice and the future of humanity.
“The end of Participant Media is devastating news for anyone interested in documentaries,” director Julie Cohen wrote bluntly on X. She is the co-director of notable non-fiction films like “RBG,” Julia” and “My name is Pauli Murray”. » Participant ushered in the era of prestige documentaries in 2006 with “An Inconvenient Truth,” about Al Gore's dedication to climate action, which won the Academy Award for best documentary.
Dozens of industry players mourned the studio in Instagram Stories and group threads, terrified that Participant co-productions like “Roma,” “Spotlight,” “Murderball,” Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Flee” cannot be made. in today's Hollywood obsessed with cost-cutting and mired in a slow-moving streaming revolution.
“It’s very sad, but perhaps inevitable,” said a senior Hollywood executive. Variety under condition of anonymity. The executive and two other top show business operatives agreed that production on Participant had slowed too dramatically because of the pandemic and in the wake of last year's Hollywood strikes.
“If you put out one or two movies a year, you better blow the roof off like Legendary,” one of the agents said, referring to the company that financed Denis Villeneuve's “Dune” series and is coming to release the latest success Godzilla. movie.
Participant had historically tracked fewer than 10 theatrical film releases per year, but made up for the volume with critically acclaimed works from authors like Steven Spielberg and Alfonso Cuaron. The company has done this by tackling global issues like systemic corruption, climate change and human rights head-on. These values permeated the company culture and trained a generation of leaders to think beyond box office revenue.
“After working at Participant, for every script I read or project I work on, I can't help but wonder if the finished series or film will actively contribute to making the world a better place. And if the answer is no…then why bother? said a former participant staff member. “[They] haven't always succeeded in achieving their desired reach or goals, but if more media companies followed their lead and prioritized a world-improving mission or product, the planet would be a very different place. For this reason, the closure of Participant is a blow to all of us.
In a letter to his team, Skoll highlighted the changing economics of how content is financed, produced and distributed, saying it was time for him to reevaluate how he could address the world's most pressing problems. world. Others openly wondered if Skoll was tired of writing checks. One report suggests he could have lost as much as half a billion dollars over two decades, comparing his reported net worth before founding Participant ($5 billion) to today ($4.5 billion) . Others in the industry have observed that activist investing is not, and may never have been, successful in this city.
The withdrawal of participants will undoubtedly raise questions about the survival of peers of his size in the company. There may be a slight silver lining for Skoll loyalists.
“A participant let me live my dream. Me, an immigrant starting from scratch not knowing anyone in the profession. It showed me that entertainment and social action were possible,” wrote brand partnerships manager JL Hernandez, another former employee, on LinkedIn. “It was difficult. But possible. The participant moved me along this path and gave me a path. But it never felt like work. The participant was at home. I always say that the participants are of a different race And I'm grateful to be one.
Angélique Jackson contributed to this report.
