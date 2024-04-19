Entertainment
As a non-baseball fanatic, Banana Ball is worth your time –
It's not at all the same, Party Animals pitcher Jake. Purple said. You quickly forget what real baseball is like once you're immersed in it.
I certainly forgot. When I first arrived at the stadium, I wasn't in the best mood. I was stuck in traffic and had to pay 10 whole dollars to park. But as soon as I walked in, my attitude changed. All the players were milling on the ground, laughing and joking with each other, filming Tic Tac and generally have a good time.
It was clear these guys loved what they did. All came came from a traditional baseball background to some extent, but had found himself in Banana Land and couldn't be happier about it.
The funny thing is, now that I'm doing this, baseball just comes naturally, Bananas pitcher Ethan. Needles said. This is the time where I can trust my instincts, trust myself, entertainment is where I actually have to think.
For some players, however, the fun definitely comes a little more naturally.
Concrete example :
I am standing left of home base before the game, chatting with a Bananas media relations representative. Grace Nugentmy co-reporter, speaks with Bananas infielder Robert Anthony Cruz. Then another partygoer walks by, who shouts I'm in my JoJo era!
Yes he was. His face was painted with black eyes in the style of the new JoJo Siwa Karma music video, which gave it a very unique appearance. So obviously I had to talk to him.
The player in question is Party Animals caster Riyan. Rodriguez, who introduced himself to me as Sexi Mexi. We immediately got along, discuss the nuances of Siwa's new song (Quality. I heard she's inventing a new genre of music. Never done before) her trajectory as a musician (She's really just a pioneer, a trailblazer would say some) and its impact on her life (A pioneer spiritual leader.)
At the end of the interview, there is was a big smile on my face.
And when the fans started flooding the field for the VIB (Very Important Bananas), every player was waiting for them. For 45 minutes they signed jerseys, balls and hats, chatted with little kids and their parents and posed for hundreds of selfies.
Throughout the pre-match experience, I witnessed countless heartwarming interactions. Bronson Bronny, recipient of One Party Animals Balholm even introduced us to his mother, Catherinewho quickly became one of my favorite people.
When the play started, it was just as fun. There were trick games, music, dancing and, of course, lots of celebrations.
People will always say, “Oh, your dancing was great and I say, Well, I don't have any formal training, Lialios.” said. I'm just doing stupid things.”
As Lialios showed off to the crowd on the third base line, Bananas outfielder Noah Bridges was jump into the stands on the first base line.
Bridges tell Once, he accidentally stepped on a little girl's glove while in the crowd. To make her feel better, he jokingly told her that he would use his glove in the next round. The little girl took this to heart and put the glove in his hands.
Even though it was about 10 sizes too small, Bridges decided to keep his promise, thinking he probably wouldn't get a bullet. But, like clockwork, he soon found a ball flying straight at him. He jumped up and grabbed the ball out of the air with the little glove.
I've gone crazy, Bridges said.
The players go the extra mile for the fans and it shows. It's fun to watch and it's fun to be a part of.
As the lights went out on the final day of the series, I found myself disappointed to leave.
I left the stadium and went to the street where the players were. always interact with fans. As I walked by, I joked with Rodriguez about her JoJo Siwa makeup and hugged Balholm and her mom.
And as a proud non-baseball fan, I would dare say I have been converted to the dark side.
Well almost.
At the very least, I can safely say that this is indeed the case. love Banana ball.
Gwen Peace is the 2023-24 assistant sports editor for the Daily Tar Heel. She previously served as senior editor. Gwen is a sophomore pursuing a double major in Media & Journalism and Peace, War & Defense.
