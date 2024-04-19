Is a restaurant chain from Florida going bankrupt?





Will there really be an end to “Endless Shrimp?” » Red Lobster, which started in Lakeland, Fla., in the late 1960s, plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple news sources. In a Bloomberg report citing sources close to the discussionsThe seafood chain is considering filing for bankruptcy to renegotiate onerous leases and settle other long-term contracts, as well as rising labor costs. What does this mean for the popular food chain and will it hamper its recent music announcement? Here's what you need to know. Why is Red Lobster considering bankruptcy? According to Bloomberg, the chain is struggling to make money with its current leases and labor costs. This was also reported According to CNN, they suffered an operating loss of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, despite their popular endless promotion of shrimp. By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the business would remain open while it reorganizes its funds to pay off existing debt over time, seeking to continue on better financial footing. Bloomberg also reported that Red Lobster was being advised by law firm King & Spalding on the matter. Restructuring discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made regarding a filing for bankruptcy to April 18. Who founded Red Lobster? Creation of a seafood chain in Florida Red Lobster was founded in 1968 in Lakeland by Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby. General Mills acquired the company in 1970 and helped it expand into North America, before creating a new company for its restaurant brands called Darden Restaurans, Inc. in 1995. Nearly 20 years later, Darden Restaurants sold Red Lobster to Golden Gate Capital in 2014. Thai Union, which previously held a quarter stake in the company, bought out Golden Gate's stake in the company in 2021. This year, Thai Union Group revealed plans to exit its minority investment in Red Lobster. “The combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, continued industry headwinds, higher interest rates and rising material and labor costs have impacted Red Lobster , resulting in prolonged negative financial contributions to Thai Union and its shareholders,” said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group. in a press release. Red Lobster tapped Jonathan Tibus asnew CEOlast month, according to Fox Business. How many restaurants does Red Lobster have in Florida? According to the restaurant website, there are 47 Red Lobster locations in Florida. Here is a list of Red Lobster restaurant locations: Altamonte Springs

Boynton Beach

Bradenton

Brandon

Clear water

Clermont

Coral Springs

Daytona Beach

Shores of Daytona Beach

Doral

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Malton Beach

Fort Myers

Fort Pierce

Gainesville

Hialeah

Hollywood

Jacksonville

Jensen Beach

Kissimmee

Lake town

Lake Worth

Lakes Region

Largo

Leesburg

Melbourne

Merritt Island

Miami

Miami North

Ocala

Orange Tree Park

Orlando

Panama City

Pembrokes Pines

Pensacola

Planting

Port Charlotte

Saint PETERSBOURG

Sanford

Sébring

Spring Hill

Tallahassee

Tampa

The villages

West Palm Beach

Winter Haven What else is new for Red Lobster? Well, they have 30 AI-generated songs on their cookies In more positive news, the restaurant announced earlier this week the introduction of “Cheddar Bay-I,” a one-of-a-kind collection of songs fueled by customers' love of the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. All composed and performed by AI. “Our Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been topping the charts in the hearts and minds of our guests for years, so we thought who better to draw inspiration from behind each piece than the people who share their passion for it every day Cheddar Bay Biscuits,” Sara Bittorf, director of experience at Red Lobster, said. “With a little help from AI, Cheddar Bay-I brings our customers’ love of Cheddar Bay biscuits to life in a way that is both cheesy and super fun.” The Cheddar Bay-I Music Collection features 30 unique tracks to thrill cookie lovers in anticipation of National Cookie Day on May 14. You can find the playlists on the restaurant's website. Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/entertainment/2024/04/18/red-lobster-lakeland-restaurant-chain-bankruptcy-florida/73336590007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos