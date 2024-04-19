The incredibly intense actor who Colin Jost says is great at hosting SNL





When we look back at the current seasonSaturday Night Livethe years the most successful hosts Emma Pierre,Kristen Wiig,Nate Bargatze it won't be as much of a surprise. They're all comedy veterans who we hope will make us laugh. But according toSNLColin Jostanother one of season 49's best is a surprisingly great guy considering his intensely dramatic acting pedigree. Adam Pilote is particularly good at the table reading,Jost said during theTable for two podcast with Bruce Bozzi. Even if the actors have to play around forty scenarios, Driver “makes a choice for all these parts, and an interesting choice, in the same wayWill Ferrelldo. Ferrell will find a new move for each of them. Is Ferrell? Adam Driver? This isn't the first comparison that comes to mind. But when you think about both performers, it makes sense in that both are 100% engaged in extremely strange acting decisions. Driver is a host who always goes the extra mile,wroteVultureof the most recent actors in December. He inscribed several sketches like the Kool-Aid Man doing accent work. Play As funny as Bargatze is, for example, there's no way the stand-up is trying to pull off anything like Airplane Baby. Driver sends balls to the wall, running the gamut of the baby's emotions, from elation to confusion to abject terror. The drivers' fierce commitment to the bit was incredible, nailing every mannerism and baby moan,deliriumrolling stone. It's the rareSNLhost who doesn't send single-line letters, let alone sketches, and is willing to do just about anything. And you're right, Jost, it's the kind of exaggerated physique we've come to expect from Ferrell, who also did a man-baby version during his tenure on the show. Perhaps being a passionate dramatic actor is the secret key to being a good host. Jost also calls outChristopher WalkenOscar winner for his heartbreaking role inThe deer hunter, as one of the best hosts of all time. In particular, Jost was impressed by Walken's ability to work with material to find the funny. WhileSNLis famous for his last-minute joke revisions, Walken insisted on keeping the scripts intact so that as an actor he could recapture the natural rhythms of the pieces. Play The lesson in all this? Get Will Ferrell into an intense, dramatic movie ASAP! If it works one way, why wouldn't it work the other way?

