6 stunning looks to steal the show





When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood actresses never fail to impress, especially when they play the role of a bridesmaid. From vibrant lehengas to elegant sarees, these leading ladies are setting the bar high with their impeccable style. Here is a list of six Bollywood actresses who are redefining bridesmaid fashion and setting goals for every wedding season: Bollywood Bridesmaid Looks Photo courtesy of Communiqué Film PR Pragya Jaiswal With her mesmerizing red lehenga and iconic charm, Pragya effortlessly steals the show, proving that bold is beautiful and perfect for any bridesmaid looking to make a statement. Shraddha Kapoor Radiating elegance in a sheer pastel pink saree, Shraddha embodies grace and sophistication. Janhvi Kapoor Dressed in shades of green and blue with gold embroidered details, Janhavi exudes traditional charm with a modern twist, making her a vision to behold. Alia Bhatt Combining simplicity and sophistication, Alia dazzles in a yellow and pink lehenga, proving that sometimes Less is indeed more when it comes to bridesmaid attire. Sarah Ali Khan Stepping into the spotlight with a traditional yellow lehenga paired with a statement choker, Sara presents a timeless elegance fit for any bridal party. Ananya Pandey Effortlessly chic and elegant, Ananya dazzles in a white lehenga adorned with diamond jewelry, embodying modern glamor and style for every bridesmaid.

