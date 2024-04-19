



Maulik Pancholy attends the “South Asians At The Oscars” Pre-Oscars Party at Paramount Studios on March 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Source: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations

School board drops actor's anti-bullying speech due to 'lifestyle' A Pennsylvania school board withdrew an invitation for “30 Rock” actor Maulik Pancholy to speak to a middle school at an anti-bullying event, calling Pancholy's identity as gay a “lifestyle ” that they did not want to “impose on students”. ,” the Daily Beast reported. But one community member stood up to the school board, saying it was imposing its own hateful agenda and calling for Pancholy's invitation to be reinstated. The actor is known for playing Jonathan, an assistant to Alec Baldwin's character Jack Donaghy, on the popular sitcom, which aired from 2006 to 2013. “Pancholy's scheduled appearance at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was unanimously canceled by the district's school board at a public meeting on April 15.” Today detailed. The article goes on to quote board member Bud Schaffner, who said, “If you research this individual, he describes himself as an activist, he takes pride in his lifestyle and I don't think that this should be imposed on our students, regardless of their age. “ Another board member, Kelly Potteiger, also called Pancholy's being gay a “way of life” and said it was his “choice,” the article noted. Potteiger said the board's decision to rescind the actor's invitation to speak at the event was not “discriminatory.” “But he’s the one talking about it,” Potteiger said. As for the specifics of what the board feared students might hear, Today reported that Potteiger “raised concerns that Pancholy, 50, would discuss his children's book 'The Best at It' “, which is about a gay Native American boy.” Trisha Comstock, however, spoke out against the choice made by the school board. Comstock launched a Change.org petition in which she noted, “Being LGBTQ+ is not a dirty little secret to protect our students from. » “Having someone with Maulik’s life experiences would have been an inspiration to our students,” Comstock added in the petition. “Canceling this assembly sends a harmful message to our students: being different is something to be ashamed of or hidden.” “What happened is homophobic,” Comstock said in a speech to Today, adding that a video of the school board meeting at which the decision to rescind the invitation to Pancholy was made is available. to the public. “This board is on the verge of causing real harm,” Comstock said. In his own remarks to Today, Shaffner dismissed anything Pancholy might have said. “Politically motivated discussions belong at home, not in the classroom,” Shaffner said. “According to his websitethe actor “regularly lectures on the topic of diversity and inclusion at businesses and universities across the country,” the Daily Beast noted. “Her activism includes a 2014 appointment by then-President Barack Obama to serve on the Presidential Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.” Comstock spoke with the Daily Beast, saying the school board's choice rallied students, parents and others to defend Pancholy. “I’ve never seen the community united like it is right now,” Comstock said. “We are sending a clear message: bigotry has no place in education.” by Kilian Melloy, EDGE Staff Reporter Kilian Melloy is an associate arts editor and staff contributor at EDGE Media Network. Her professional memberships include the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and the Elliot Norton Awards Committee of the Boston Theater Critics Association.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edgemedianetwork.com/story/332668 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos