The knockout audition that put a promising Australian actor on the road to Hollywood
A room full of writers ripping your book apart would be very difficult for anyone to take, McKellar adds. Writers don't have that kind of perspective. But I kept him informed. And I will say, and this is to his credit, that he was never afraid of this process.
The start of the project's journey from script to screen has an unusual date in the calendar. If I remembered exactly how long I've been working on this, I'd go into crisis mode, McKellar laughs. We shook A24's hand the day Tom Hanks announced he had COVID-19. That would make March 11, 2020.
Most of the work was done after that, but I had already written the pilot, so it was a year, two years before that work started. The book is 10 years old, so it's been a long time.
According to McKellar, the reason for such a long process is that the project, by its nature, was complicated. We wanted it to be complicated, [so] It’s our fault, he said. We wanted it to have that kind of complexity and richness, and it's also a big budget project.
There are so many layers to go through, so many layers of storytelling, and then more and more people step in. There were no obstacles, there was no catastrophe, there was no crisis, really, but it just took a long time.
Finding humor in tragedy is a complex process. It is true that sometimes The sympathizer is really funny. It's also true that other scenes, especially those that exploit the darker aspects of the conflict, are truly heartbreaking. The Saigon evacuation, in particular, is difficult to monitor.
That's what motivated me about this book, says McKellar. The way he felt very brave in his satire, and satire can be easy and cheap in a way. But, in my opinion, the book really set difficult goals and made fun of all sides, from all sides.
We want that courage in comedy, that comedic element in the face of horror because they can't be separated. Wars are also really absurd. And the best literature and the best war films are about this absurd horror, comic horror, almost because it's too grotesque to be taken seriously. Capturing that tone was really key.
According to McKellar, this day holds an important place in the history of both countries for different reasons. It's seen on both sides as either a day of victory or a day of shame, but for America, it certainly represents this humiliation that they've never seen on television before, McKellar said.
They hit this wall where manifest destiny just couldn't go any further, and it almost became this allegory, he says. When we were talking about the evacuation from Afghanistan, [saying] it's like Saigon again, it has become this symbol of American failure.
It's almost like America wants to take ownership of these wars and stand out, which seems like a really bad thing to do, but they're so into this idea of acquisition that they can't help it. .
We feel like we should learn that wars are not products you should buy. This was one of the main points of the series: the people who suffer, mostly Vietnamese, are never presented as the owners of this war, even if they bear the brunt of it.
Although the story is technically period-set, taking place in the mid-1970s, in the aftermath of the fall of Saigon, the nature in which it deconstructs the discomfort inherent in modern American identity makes it unusually resonant. In one scene, the captain observes: I was fascinated and repulsed. This is what it means to love America.
The problem with the Vietnam War was that it seemed at the time to be a turning point in American foreign policy and in Americans' perceptions of themselves, McKellar says. There was talk of how this would change, but unfortunately, war after war, the same lessons seemed to be taught.
What I'm saying is that it seems very contemporary, but those lessons were there then too. It's almost as if America is becoming more and more over-the-top. From [outside] looking at America, there is this fascination-repulsion. It's completely captivating, even at its most gruesome.
The dichotomy at the Captain's heart that he hates and is fascinated by America was crucial. This character is Vietnamese, but completely obsessed with American culture and the American lifestyle, McKellar says. These contradictions were essential. This series is really about these contradictions and how we can't avoid them, so we better learn how to deal with them.
The sympathizer streams on Binge.
