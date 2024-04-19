Datura live on the Braumart stage | News, Sports, Jobs





IRON MOUNTAIN — The group Datura will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at Braumart. Datura is the collaboration of Thomas Niebrzydowski, Christianna Maule-Tekampe and Natasha Maule-Tekampe. This trio of guitars, violins and cellos plays classical, Celtic, Eastern European and other music from around the world. Formed in July 2022, the group has performed regularly in the Iron Mountain area. Niebrzydowski is the owner of the Major 10th School of Music. It offers lessons in classical guitar, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, ukulele and piano. He started playing guitar at age 13 and later played in various rock and country bands. Later, he began performing as a solo classical guitarist as well as in groups specializing in French song and Bossa Nova. He played numerous venues throughout the Pacific Northwest for 10 years with French bands Tourbillon and Zephyr. He studied classical guitar with Jim Ferla of Carnegie-Mellon/University of Pittsburgh, jazz theory with Phil Baker of Pink Martini, and finger style guitar with Pat Donahue. Before opening the music school in April 2021, Thomas taught at the Concert School of Music in Wilsonville, Ore from 1999 to 2009 and at the Thunder Island School of Music from 2010 to 2017. He then opened Major 10th Music Studio in Iron Mountain, which relocated and expanded to become the School of Music in 2021. The musical paths of Natasha and Christianna are parallel. Natasha began her musical journey at the age of 3 and a half in the world of Suzuki piano. Christianna started at 4 years old. Over the years, they became interested in exploring other instruments. Natasha started playing classical guitar at age 12. Christianna developed an interest in the violin at the age of 10. These two sisters joined two brothers and formed the Sturgeon River Quartet. They performed in a variety of venues and educational settings throughout the region and surrounding communities. Natasha added the cello to her repertoire at the age of 15 and Christianna took up the mandolin. The sisters continued their studies of piano, harpsichord, cello/violin, and chamber music at the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wisconsin, and were members of the Dienstag Chamber Ensemble. Both have participated in the Green Bay Youth Symphony Orchestra as well as the Fox Valley Honors Orchestra, which allowed them to travel to Rome, Italy and perform alongside members of the Roman Symphony Orchestra. Throughout college, Natasha and Christianna continued their studies of voice, cello and violin. They have taught many community members in Dickinson, Iron, Menominee and Florence counties over the years. “Datura’s exceptional music will transport you across the world. Come to Braumart for a relaxing afternoon to the sounds of this local treasure,” said Braumart board member Sarah Rice. “You will love this concert.” Today's latest news and more in your inbox

