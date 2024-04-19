Ahead of Main Ladega's release, a look at boxing films in Bollywood
The beauty of Bollywood is that it has something to offer everyone. The same was the case with the drama boxes. Now like Akash Pratap Singh gears up to present another interesting boxing-based film, with a family drama at its core, we take a look at other films on similar topics that have also been made in the past.
1. Main Ladega
The great thing about Main Ladega is that it's not a run-of-the-mill story. On the contrary, it highlights a strong, moving and inspiring story.
2. Toofan
Farhan Akhtar's Toofan was released in 2021. And even though it was a love story of sorts, it highlighted the idea of finding one's true calling.
3. My
The 2007 film Apne starring Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol was also a family drama, wrapped in the garb of boxing. It was an emotional story with boxing at the heart.
4. Marie Kom
The 2014 Priyanka Chopra film was a huge success because it featured the real-life story of wrestler Mary Kom. The biopic was highly appreciated and encompassed an emotional appeal as well.
5. Mukkabaaz
The 2017 film starring Vineet Kumar Singh also became a topic of conversation. It is the emotional storyline of the film that was highly appreciated.
As for Main Ladega, the story is about a son who sees his mother suffering from nasty domestic violence. With a marked childhood, he grows to channel his anger through boxing, and in doing so, viewers learn what leads him to that ring.
Produced by Akshay Bhagwanji and Pinakin Bhakta. The main actor Akash Pratap Singh also wrote history. Main Ladega is led by Gaurav Rana. Presented and produced by Kathaakar Films, founded by Akshay Bhagwanji and Akash Pratap Singh, Main Ladega will be released in theaters on April 26, 2024.
