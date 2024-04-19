Theater performances and improv skills planned for this weekend

Improv skills, artist talks, and films highlight the weekend's events on the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

• “Metal Blues” continues its tour with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 1:30 p.m. matinee Sunday through April 28 at Key City Public Theater, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets range from $18 to $53 per person and can be purchased at the box office at 360-385-5278 or online at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

• “Nonsense” will conclude its run with shows at 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place in Port Ludlow.

The musical is a production of the Ludlow Village Players.

Tickets are $19 per person and are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

• Improvisation of imagined reality will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available online at www.olympictheatrearts.org or or at the ticket office.

Imagine Reality members, including a scientist, two lawyers, a classical musician, a professor and a writer, create unique shows based on audience suggestions.

• THE Improvisation without network troops will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The improvisation show is recommended for audiences aged 13 and over.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the door or through a link on the Studio Bob website.

Actors Mark Valentine, Cat White, Sarah Tucker, Shaina Lent and Marva Holmes will improvise based on suggested scenarios and audience prompts, including games like “Fake Ted Talk,” “Court Room” and “Film Noir.”

• Stardust and Wateran intergenerational, multimedia dance/theater production, will be onstage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Peninsula College's Little Theater, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Admission is $15 per person, $12 for seniors, students and children. There is no charge for children 2 years old or younger. Tickets are available at https://stardustandwaterpa.brownpapertickets.com.

The production combines dance, theater, live music, song, spoken word and the original 3D film, linked together by the narrator.

• 14th Dance in the Five Acre School Barn is set for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Clallam County Fairgrounds, 1608 W. 16th St.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available online at www.thechildrendance.org or at the door; young people aged 12 and under are admitted free.

Dancing features Harmonica Pocket at 3 p.m., marimba group Sound Waves at 4:30 p.m., the Backwood Hucksters at 6 p.m. and Kalan Wolfe and the Shift at 7:30 p.m.

• George Radebaugh will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

No cover charge.

•Gerry Sherman will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

No cover charge.

• The city's key hikers will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., Sequim.

• DJ Jean Bettanny will play music for a varied dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Brigid's Loft, 280 Quincy St. Bettanny will offer a free hustle lesson starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person.

• Castle Burlesque will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road.

Tickets are $30 per person at https://avril burlesque.eventbrite.com.

• Sound advice will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Club Seven at 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 US Highway 101, Sequim.

No cover charge.

• Book launch for “Season Unleashed” by Anna Odessa Linzer at 7 p.m. Friday.

The celebration takes place at the Pope Marine Building, 530 Water St. in Port Townsend.

Linzer, who lives in Dabob Bay, will read from her new poetry collection and sign copies of the book at the catered reception.

Linzer is also the author of “Ghost Dancing,” a collection of linked fiction short stories.

For more information, visit www.emptybowl.org.

• Craft fair and flea market at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The kitchen will be open for a bake sale and lunch.

For more information, call Karl at 360-305-4152.

• Larry Eifert will speak at the Friends of Fort Townsend annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Friends Barn at Fort Townsend State Park, 1370 Old Fort Townsend Road.

Eifert, a Port Townsend-based artist and author, will talk about his life, process and history of creating art.

Eifert sold more than 5,000 paintings and hundreds of large-scale murals during his 50-year career and is best known for his nature paintings for the National Park Service.

Four of Eifert's interpretive pieces are on display at Fort Townsend State Park.

The free gathering is open to all; a Discover Pass is required for parking.

• Jill Newsome and Reverend Pandora Canton will speak at a meeting of the Port Townsend branch of the American Association of University Women at 10 a.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge No. 317, 555 Otto St., Port Townsend.

Newsome is the community liaison with Jefferson Healthcare Home Health and Hospice and Canton is the organization's spiritual care and bereavement coordinator.

They will discuss death and dying in the community, palliative care and supportive services and care.

For more information, visit https://pt-wa.aauw.net.

• Gardiner Community Center Plant and Garden Sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 980 Old Gardiner Road.

The sale includes plants, garden art, garden-related craft items and information booths.

Additionally, Southern Nibbles will have its food truck on site and there will be a landscaped container recycling stand.

• Gordon Clark, Tom del Hotal and Keith Dekker will present “Pruning Basics on the Northern Olympic Peninsula” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

Master Gardeners will discuss pruning trees, shrubs, perennials and ground covers, how to use pruning tools and appropriate types of cuts.

For more information, visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• The Sequim Botanical Garden Society will host a Work to Learn evening at 1 p.m. Saturday in the patio garden at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave.

John Hassel will demonstrate how to plant dahlia tubers and Mary Crook will lead a tour of the garden's daffodils, daffodils, hyacinths and tulips.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Dona Brock at 360-460-8865, email [email protected] or www.sequimbatanicalgarden.org.

• Ralph Haugerud will present “Post-Mortem of the Southern Cordilleran Ice Sheet” at 4 p.m. Saturday at a meeting of the Quimper Geological Society at the First Baptist Church, 1202 Lawrence St., Port Townsend.

Haugerud will discuss techniques used to determine how the Puget lobe of the Southern Cordilleran Ice Sheet died about 15,000 years ago.

For more information, visit www.quimper geology.org.

•Ruth Kodish-Eskind will present “Ashes To Archives: The 1900 Fire At Memorial Field” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Maritime Center, 431 Water St., Port Townsend.

Kodish-Eskind will delve into the history of the early 20th century fire that destroyed the neighborhood that is now home to Memorial Field.

Entrance is by donation. Tickets are available online at https://jchsmuseum.simpletix.com.

• The Port Angeles Arts Council will host an artist reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Studio Bob, 118½ Front St., Port Angeles.

This meeting will begin with a brief presentation on the role of the arts council within the community followed by an opportunity to meet the members of the council.

The council is currently involved in revitalizing the Second Saturday Art Walk and promoting galleries and public arts in Port Angeles.

For more information, call Allen at 360-775-2158 or email portangelesarts [email protected].

• The Social Justice Film and Discussion Series will screen a double feature starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Port Angeles, 110 E. Seventh St.

The film “Common Ground” will begin at 1 p.m. and will be followed at 3:30 p.m. by “An Act of Worship.”

Participants can attend one or both screenings.

The 2023 documentary “Common Ground” is a sequel to 2020’s “Kiss The Ground” and explores regenerative agricultural practices.

The second film, “An Act of Worship,” is a 2022 documentary that follows the lives of three Muslim women growing up in the United States since 9/11.

For more information, call 360-452-8971 or visit www.pafumc.org.





