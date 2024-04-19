Entertainment
How Sohail Khan Failed To Make His Brand Bollywood Despite Multiple Chances
Sohail Khan is the brother of Salman Khan.
Sohail Khan marked his debut as a producer and director with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar.
The entertainment industry has given many chances to artists. Bollywood has allowed many actors and directors to explore and establish their skills, performances and luck. There are some who have dabbled in the industry for years, but failed to make it big. Some didn’t even make it, despite having a strong family lineage in the industry itself. One such actor is Sohail Khan, who is the youngest son of famous producer and screenwriter Salim Khan. He is the brother of Salman Khan, considered one of the biggest stars in the industry. Sohail Khan has been involved in filmmaking and acting since 1997 and has seen a significant decline with time. Let's take a look at Sohail Khan's journey in Bollywood.
Sohail Khan marked his debut as a producer and director with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar. It starred Salman Khan and Sanjay Kapoor in the lead role. A year later, Sohail Khan directed the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which starred his brother Salman and Arbaaz. Following this, the youngest son of the Khan family took a step closer to producing Hello Brother, starring his brothers again in 1999.
In 2005, Sohail wrote, produced and directed his first acting film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which performed averagely at the box office. He then appeared in a few other films, but none of them did well. One of his hit films is Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, in which he co-starred with Salman Khan. After a series of failed films as an actor, he produced another film again in 2007, Partner. It did well at the box office and starred Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif.
After taking a long break after Veer, Sohail returned in 2017 with Tubelight, alongside Salman Khan. In Tubelight also, Sohail could not grab the attention of the viewers.
