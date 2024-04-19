Entertainment
Gay '30 Rock' Actor's Anti-Bullying Speech Canceled Due to His 'Lifestyle' and Activism
THE 30 Rock Actor and children's book author Maulik Pancholy was set to give a speech against bullying at a Pennsylvania middle school, but local school board members voted to rescind the invitation because of his “style of life” and his activism, a decision that sparked outrage in some. parents and former students.
At its April 15 meeting, the Cumberland Valley District School Board voted unanimously to pass a motion canceling the Pancholys event at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg. A concerned mother, Trisha Comstock, who has two children enrolled in the school district, shared a clip from the Zoom meetingwhich showed members expressing concerns about Pancholys speaking out on Facebook.
If you look for this individual, he presents himself as an activist who takes pride in his lifestyle, and I don't think that should be forced on our students, board member Bud Shaffner said at the meeting.
Kelly Potteiger, a newly elected board member also a member of the right-wing activist group Moms for Liberty, had expressed concerns that Pancholy's discussion of her book The best in this field which features LGBTQ+ characters and fights against discrimination would draw on its own experiences with anti-bullying, empathy and inclusion.
Again, this is not discriminatory against her lifestyle, it is her choice. But he's the one talking about it, Potteiger said. He said that's not the subject, but it's the subject of his books. [because he is] a self-proclaimed activist, that's where it gets worrying, I think.
The result of the vote led a former student, Tony Conte, to publish a open letter to Shaffner on Facebookrecalling his experience as a closeted gay teenager and his struggles with suicidal thoughts because of it.
Comstock has launched an online petition to reinstate the event, which she says was canceled only because [Pancholy] is openly gay. To date, the petition has more than 1,700 signatures.
During a telephone interview with Weekly Entertainment, Shaffner denied the claim that Pancholy's sexual orientation was the reason for the vote. It's absolutely unfounded,” he said. “It wasn't even part of the discussion. We simply voted to maintain the [school] politics without political speeches, without political activism.
He added: “We simply cannot allow political speech within our school. And he identified himself as a political activist.
On his websitePancholy describes himself as an activist who works for social justice causes, citing his status as co-founder of the anti-bullying campaign #ActToChange, which has since grown into a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the unique needs of Americans. Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) youth.
When asked if the school board would reverse its decision to cancel Pancholy's speech in light of the controversy, Shaffner would not confirm. “There has been a lot of backlash because there has been a misunderstanding of why what was done, but we as a board have not had the opportunity to meet or to discuss it among ourselves,” he told EW. “I don’t know if this will be brought up again or not.”
Cumberland Valley School District spokesperson Tracy Panzer told EW that Pancholys' visit was not on the meeting's original agenda, explaining that after a board member asked to rescind the invitation, the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the speech.
In addition to having written two novels for middle school students, The best in this field And Nikhil out loudPancholy is known for his 30 Rock role of Jonathan, a loyal and overenthusiastic assistant to Alec Baldwin's Jack Donaghy. The actor also plays Baljeet in the Disney animated series Phineas and Ferb and Sanjay Patel in the Nickelodeon series Sanjay and Craig.
Representatives for Pancholy did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
