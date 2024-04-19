Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito planned his own murder to help his family financially





Giancarlo Esposito, who played villain Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, says he once considered staging his own murder to improve his family's financial situation.

Giancarlo Esposito considered organizing his own murder to improve his family's financial situation. The 65-year-old actor, who has four daughters with ex-wife Joy McManigal, was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2008, about a year before landing the role of drug lord Gus Fring in Break the badand he admitted that things had become so desperate that he began plotting his death so that his loved ones would benefit from the money they would receive from his life insurance. Talk on SiriusXM Jim + Sam, he said: My output in my brain was: Hey, do you have life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they receive the bread? My wife didn't know why I asked this question. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. I started plotting. If someone knocks me down, dead by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four children. I wanted them to have a life. It was a difficult moment. I literally thought about self-annihilation so they could survive. That's how low I was. THE Mandalorian The actor ultimately knew the financial hardship wouldn't be as bad as leaving his family with the ongoing trauma his death would cause. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. He added: It was the first idea that there was a way out, but I wouldn't be there to be available for my children. Then I started to think that it wasn't sustainable because the pain I would cause them would last a lifetime, and there would be ongoing trauma that would only prolong the generational trauma that I'm trying to get rid of. move away. The light at the end of the tunnel was Break the bad. Esposito admitted earlier this year that he would love to reprise his role as Gus, whom he played in 26 episodes of Break the bad and 34 episodes of the prequel series You better call Saul, for its own spin-off. He told the British GQ magazine: Yeah, I'd love that. My story is that he was a military man who rose through the ranks and could have become president, or possibly dictator, and taken over. But he wanted to do something that couldn't be controlled by others, and he wanted to control his own destiny. So he left to create a new life in America and become a methamphetamine dealer and businessman. I think in his younger years he was someone who could have been more Tony Montana. But he managed to become level enough to listen, hear and see through his emotional state. We hope that maybe this will be the case The rise of Gus.

