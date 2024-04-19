Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito planned to kill himself to get insurance money for his family | Hollywood





Giancarlo Esposito may be a familiar face and a seasoned actor, but he's had his fair share of financial struggles. On Jim and Sam Show, The actor said he was so broke in 2008 that he contemplated his own accidental murder so his family of four children could claim the insurance money. (Also read: This fan-casting of Professor X-Magneto has just been approved by Giancarlo Esposito) Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito said he planned his own murder for his insurance money. What Giancarlo said My idea was: Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they receive the bread? My wife didn't know why I asked this question. I started plotting. If someone knocks me down, dead by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four children. I wanted them to have a life. It was a difficult moment. I literally thought about self-annihilation so they could survive. That’s how low I was,” Giancarlo said. However, he quickly realized that this was not a wise solution. Then I started to think that it wasn't sustainable because the pain I would cause them would last a lifetime, and there would be ongoing trauma that would only prolong the generational trauma that I'm trying to get rid of. move away. The light at the end of the tunnel was Breaking Bad, he added. Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. I wonder what's wrong with her? Read our special story, an introduction to all things Swift. About Giancarlo Esposito, 65, a six-decade acting veteran who was first introduced to a wide audience through his work in Spike Lee's Joints, is best known for his villainous and sinister roles as the iconic drug lord Gustavo Fring from Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul. More recently, he has appeared in popular series like The Mandalorian, Godfather of Harlem, The Boys, Kaleidoscope and The Gentlemen. He plays the lead role in the new show Parish for the first time. Based on the BBC One series The Driver, it follows Gracian Gray Parish, a New Orleans-based former getaway driver turned successful, law-abiding taxi entrepreneur whose life unravels after the murder of his son. Facing financial difficulties, he becomes involved with a local Zimbabwean gang dealing in human trafficking and ending this working relationship will not be easy. He will next be seen in the films Abigail, MaXXXine, the Russo brothers' science fiction adventure The Electric State, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalapolis and James Franco's The Long Home. He will also star in Netflix's mystery show, The Residence.

