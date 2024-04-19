Thorne warms up breakfast with daily waffles – The Bowdoin Orient





Joy Wang A MUCH BETTER WAFFLE: A waffle iron depicting the Bowdoin sun sits on the counter in Thorne Hall. Make-your-own waffles were recently offered at breakfast seven days a week at Thorne, whereas previously they only appeared at weekend brunch at Moulton Union. Fans of Belgian waffles offered exclusively at Moulton Union for weekend brunch are in for a treat. Thorne Hall has added the make-your-own waffle makers, adorned with the Bowdoin solar logo, to its breakfast menus seven days a week. Besides waffles, Thorne has also added freshly squeezed orange juice presses to its offerings each morning. Dining Executive Director Ryan Miller mentioned that these new additions were a result of requests from students wanting a more comprehensive set of breakfast options. Whether it's a comment card, a website form, a social media post, or an email to one of our managers, we pride ourselves on be able to respond quickly. [to feedback]. We began to see a trend where students were requesting more variety at breakfast, Miller wrote in an email to The Orient. We brought our team together to discuss ideas we could implement. Waffles and fresh orange juice topped the list. Dining Coordinator and Dining Service Supervisor David Burgess said integrating the waffle machines and freshly squeezed juices met student demands without adding significantly more work for Dining Services employees. It takes us around ten minutes to assemble it and around twenty minutes to take it down. It's pretty easy, Burgess said. Although waffle makers have been absent in Thorne since Covid-19, Burgess said waffle machines were a pre-pandemic staple in Thorne since the late '80s. In 1986, I attended a food show in Boston with [Bowdoins] chief. THE [Golden Malted Waffle] The company brought us in and showed us their stock. They said, 'You buy so much product a year and we'll give you the waffle makers,'” Burgess said. Burgess mentioned that Bowdoin's good relationship with Golden Malted allowed the College to acquire the personalized waffle plates with Bowdoin's sun logo. Eight or more years ago we were talking to [Golden Malted] and they said: Oh yeah, we can make different plates to match each school. So we told them [to use] The Bowdoin Sun, and they made a plate for it, we've been using it ever since, Burgess said. We've given them a lot of money over the years. They are a very good company to work with. In addition to Thorne's menu additions, Moulton has also tweaked its waffle offerings, periodically offering different flavors of waffle batter, such as the chocolate batter available last Saturday. Miller pointed out that spring often marks the start of a trial period for the food service to experiment with changes for the following year. Our plan is to continue offering waffles and fresh orange juice through the end of the academic year. At this time of year we like to start testing recipes and concepts for next years menus. It's still too early to tell, but early signs indicate that our students are enjoying the variety this provides, Miller wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bowdoinorient.com/2024/04/19/thorne-heats-up-breakfast-with-daily-waffles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos