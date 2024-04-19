2024 box office moves at glacial pace for Bollywood, Eid adds to woes – Exclusive







The TOP 10 money generators of 2024 (India Hindi Net) are as follows: After a triumphant year 2023, Bollywood once again finds itself in bad shape in 2024 . Despite high hopes for the new year, the first quarter proved lackluster, with notably a Eid . The year started with Fighter and Shaitaan receiving praise, while Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, also emerged as a happy hit, but the big-budget dramas faltered. Take a look at the results for the first quarter of 2024: 1. Fighter – Rs 212.79 crore

2. Shaitaan – Rs 145.67 crore

3. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Rs 85.09 crore

4. Section 370 – Rs 77.97 crores

5. Crew – Rs 71.87 crore

6. Hanuman – Rs 52.29 crore

7. Badé Miyan Chote Miyan – Rs 49.2 million

8. Yodha – Rs 35.46 crore

9. Maidaan – Rs 28.19 crore

10. Madgaon Express – Rs 27.65 crore Public Review of “Fighter” | Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone | Siddharth Anand After the success of 'Fighter' on the Republic Day weekend, the anticipation for the Eid releases has gone up. All eyes were on two major films: “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and the long-delayed sports biopic “Maidaan”, starring Ajay Devgn. However, a disappointing box office openings for both brought the focus back to quality content, budgetary issues and release strategies.

While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened with just Rs 15.65 crore, 'Maidaan' grossed a disappointing Rs 4.5 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed entertainer managed to cross 50 crores after an eight-day stay and Ajay Devgn's film progressed slowly, earning Rs 28.25 crores in the same span of time. Interestingly, Eid 2023 also scored low. Salman Khan went all out with its Eid surprise of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which earned just Rs 13.5 crore on its opening day. This multi-starrer ended its domestic run with Rs 110 crore, well behind Salman's Diwali blockbuster Tiger 3.

Is Eid losing its festive shine at the box office?

Shocking aside, these numbers made us wonder if Eid was losing its luster, but producer Ramesh Taurani said: “A festival never loses its luster, it's always a good film . Someone will have Eid, Diwali or Christmas… but it mainly depends on the story. Whether the movie is good always depends on the movie and not the stars. There are examples of films failing on Diwali and other films releasing on Eid. then the public will follow. But it doesn't matter…it happens.

Ultimately, it all comes down to content, asserted exhibitor Akshaye Rathie, Serious FOMO around consumption is what we are missing this year. We have had enough scenarios in the recent past where Eid has gone absolutely ballistic, but we just have to deliver the kind of content that suits the mood of the nation at that time, and as long as we can do it with a lot of solidity. mass artists, it's a party that will always continue to count. Maidaan Review: Well done and applause! Ajay Devgn delivers a blockbuster for Eid? | Public reaction High ticket prices and poor marketing to blame?

This begs the question: Is Bollywood failing to deliver what audiences want to see? If it's not the content, then where exactly is the industry failing? Trade analyst Atul Mohan questioned the content: Festive seasons were once a guaranteed win for film releases, but audience expectations have not dampened the quality of films, they have simply failed. If audiences are willing to attend non-holiday blockbusters, why wouldn't they embrace holiday releases with the added incentive of a family outing?

He further added an interesting perspective: the answer lies in marketing. Poor promotion failed to generate excitement or anticipation. Success or failure comes later, but you have to get people to sit down first. This time, the actors and marketing teams did not keep their promises. Let's also not forget the lingering perception that movie tickets are expensive. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Public Review: Did the Audience Love or Hate Akshay & Tiger's Film? TOP 10 Bollywood Eid releases!

Salman Khan's repertoire boasts of some of the biggest Eid blockbusters like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Bodyguard', 'Sultan' and 'Dabangg', while 'Chennai Express' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' also excelled during of the same festive occasion. Take a look at Bollywood's biggest Eid releases.

1. Bharat (2019) – 42.30 Cr. approximately.

2. Race 3 (2018) – 38.15 Cr. approximately.

3. Sultan (2016) – 37.30 Cr. approximately.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 36.60 Cr. approximately.

5. Chennai Express (2023) – 33.10 Cr. approximately.

6. Ek Tha Tigre (2012) – 32.90 Cr. approximately.

7. Kick (2014) – 28.90 Cr. approximately.

8. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) – 25.75 Cr. approximately.

9. Bodyguard (2011) – 21.60 Cr. approximately.

10. Tubelight (2017) – 19.10 Cr. approximately. Eid 2025 RESERVED!

Salman Khan may have missed meeting his fans this year, but he is not losing this opportunity in 2025. The actor has reserved Eid 2025 for his upcoming film 'Sikandar', which will be directed by AR Murugadoss . The actor is all set to start shooting for this entertainer in May and Pritam has been roped in to provide music for this action-packed film, which is going to get a big solo release.

We hope for a brighter Eid and a promising report card for Bollywood ahead!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/2024-box-office-moves-at-a-glacial-pace-for-bollywood-eid-adds-to-the-woes-exclusive/articleshow/109433978.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos