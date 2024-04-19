Entertainment
My life in culture: actress Lucie-Mae Sumner
The last film I saw and loved I'm a huge movie fan and the last thing I went to see was Late night with the devil. I loved its brilliant concept. Myself and a few friends have a horror club where we discuss all things scary and occasionally see films together, it's so much more fun in a group! We even have a podcast coming out soon, so keep your eyes peeled if you like horror and comedy.
The book I keep coming back to East Piranesi by Susanna Clarke. I have recommended it to all my friends twice. It’s a beautifully rendered book about magic and solitude and one that evolves in such a rare way.
I find inspiration in All. My notebooks are filled with half-baked ideas from everyday conversations I catch snippets of on the train, dreams I've had, or ideas exchanged with friends. I have a close group of creative friends and most of us enjoy writing/creating on the side. So I guess those are my main inspiration first and foremost.
My favourite film is The Muppets Christmas Carol. I'm a puppeteer and that was a big inspiration to me as a child. The songs are perfect, I love Christmas and Michael Caine performs them like he's going for the Oscar. I watch it religiously every year.
My career highlight is I probably see myself and some of my best friends on screen in the Titanic musical film. It was nerve-wracking to film a live performance and preserve it that way, but I'm so happy that we now have it forever and that these real-life stories have been told to so many people.
The song I listen to to get into the zone is at present, Texas Holdem by Beyoncé. I'm completely obsessed with her.
The last series I recommended is Stranger Things. It's quite astonishing.
I never leave the house without SPF on my face and a book in my pocket
The movie I'm still thinking about is Women who speak. Or, more precisely, Speech by Claire Foy at Women who speak. An incredible feat.
My dream role would be a total surprise, probably. Everything I expected I didn't do, but people gave me the most unexpected roles and it was a challenge and a joy. I love challenges.
The best advice I ever received What is for you will not escape you. It's overused but it's never wrong.
The show that means the most to me is West Side Story. It was one of the first scores I ever heard and I will never be able to get over it.
My favorite moment in this show is There's a scene I have with the brilliant Matt Croke where Ella finally lets go of her distress about what happened to her and she becomes a little drunk, a little liberated. It's so fun to bring her out a little in that moment, but you'll have to watch the show to see what happens!
The hardest thing about being on stage is often, it's on tour! Staying in a different bed every week and negotiating a new city can be very difficult.
After a show, I do a voice recovery, take a shower and go straight home! I usually prepare my book (I am currently reading Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellor) or watch something that doesn't require too much concentration (my guilty pleasure is Love is blind ). Ellas sings hard and she runs around a lot, so I always make sure I get enough sleep and drink plenty of water to replace what I lost during the show.
If I wasn't an actor, I would be a writer. But I'm very confident that it's still something I'd like to explore.
For me, the magic of theater is collaboration. I often wonder if the audience knows that they are at least 80% of the show. The way it plays out, the rhythms, this phenomenon of a room of people all coming together to experience one thing together, even if you're strangers, you are the show. That's what is best. You buy a ticket to be a part of something and it can never be replicated by AI or a TV.
I Should Be So Lucky plays at the Bord Gis Energy Theater from May 7 to 11. Using music by Stock Aiken and Waterman, the production also features a digital Kylie Minogue who plays a beautiful fairy godmother type role throughout the show. Find more information and ticket information here.
Images courtesy of Lucie-Mae Sumner.
