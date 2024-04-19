What's Happening in Entertainment in Louisiana





This week in Louisiana entertainment, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson officially signed the lease to launch G-Unit Studios in Shreveport. In Lafayette, get a chance to win the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home at Magnolia Trace. Find out which Louisiana restaurant the American Pickers stopped at recently. And for festival-goers, find a great way to support the International Festival through various opportunities. Lights, Camera, Studio In November 2023, the City of Shreveport announced a groundbreaking collaboration with renowned artist and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Shreveport was abuzz Thursday on the steps of Government Plaza as Mayor Tom Arceneaux, 50 Cent and city council members gathered to symbolically sign the lease for the former Millennium Studios. Along with signing the lease, Arceneaux declared April 18 Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Day and handed him the key to the city. This is the mayor's first public presentation of a key. Learn more about G-Unit Studios50 Cent and Shreveport Mayor Sign Lease to Launch Studio Shreveport on TV “The American Pickers” recently stopped at a popular Shreveport restaurant. Herby-K's is a Shreveport staple and has been a part of the community since 1936. It has been featured in Southern Living and Garden and Gun magazines. The TV show American Pickers follows a team as they travel the country in search of hidden treasures. Find out which restaurant“'American Pickers' stars spotted at historic Shreveport restaurant”. Support the community and win big The St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser was launched with a chance to win a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Magnolia Trace neighborhood. Tickets are on sale and support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a news release states. Other prices are also available. All tickets sold before May 2 are also eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card. Get a chance to win a dream homeWin the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home at Magnolia Trace and Other Great Prizes Support the International Festival Ami Du Festival, which means friend of the festival, is a way of contributing to the growth of the International Festival. Festival International relies on the community that comes together each year to support the festival, from 5k runners to those who love the behind-the-scenes action. For those who like a hands-on approach, International Festival organizers are looking for volunteers for the 2024 festival in a variety of positions. Maintain the emergence of the International FestivalFind the perfect way to support the International Festival, from 5K to volunteering

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvertiser.com/story/entertainment/2024/04/19/g-unit-studios-to-tv-shows-whats-happening-in-louisiana-entertainment/73300726007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos